600 jobs to be created under lucrative Adani contract

Life has been injected into Townsville's economy with the boost of 600 new jobs after mining giant Adani awarded its largest construction contract for the project.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said BMD had been awarded a $350 million contract to deliver civil construction works for the Carmichael Rail Network.

"Importantly, this work package will deliver approximately 600 jobs, which is big win for regional Queensland workers," he said.

"We remain on track to create more than 1500 direct jobs during the construction and ramp up of our project and some further 6,750 indirect jobs," he said.

"As people will already know BMD has operated in North Queensland for more than 25 years, with Townsville forming their regional base for delivery of this contract."

Mr Dow said the civil components of the contract include the delivery of earthworks, drainage, bridges, rail camp construction and associated road upgrades.

Mayor Jenny Hill said the North Queensland Regional COVID-19 Coordination Taskforce will be working to get as many Townsville based residents prepared for those jobs as possible.

"You cannot underestimate the importance of this work, there's 600 jobs, 600 pay packets there's the flow on effect … whether it's the bus drivers or the caterers or the cleaners and all those other jobs that have to go into support of this workforce," Cr Hill said.

"You can imagine there's 600 workers with a thousand dollars in their pocket a week minimum, you're talking about $600,000 extra of income in the community minimum.

"It gives us some breathing space to continue to lobby for more jobs in the region, especially around advanced manufacturing and new manufacturing, they will be the jobs that allow people to build a future in Townsville."

BMD Group Executive Director Scott Power said the company supported regional Queensland businesses through infrastructure projects.

"At a time when jobs across the country are hard to come by, this project is generating much needed employment opportunities for locals and locally based suppliers in north and central Queensland," he said.

Natural Resources and Mines Shadow Minister Dale Last said the awarding of the contract was a "wake up call for the knockers of the Carmichael Mine project".

"To have over $1 billion worth of real work on the ground in Queensland will make a huge difference, especially as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"For BMD, a company that started in Queensland, to play such a huge role in this project is symbolic of what the resources sector means to the state."

Originally published as 600 jobs to be created under lucrative Adani contract