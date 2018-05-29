600 parking spaces but they still chose the garden

BAD PARKING: This car parked near the sailing club has caused a stir in the community. The driver has parked on the brand-new garden, on top of brand-new plants.

THE Yeppoon Town Centre and Foreshore Precinct has over 600 parking spaces but someone still chose to park in a garden bed.

Over the weekend a white Subaru was photographed parked on a newly landscaped garden on the foreshore, near the Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

Posted to social media the photo soon gained traction and gather lots of negative attention with locals angered over people disrespecting local areas.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga soon took matters into her own hands, raising the issue with Livingstone Shire Council and Yeppoon Police.

Mrs Lauga said when she was made aware of the parked car she wanted to follow up with the right people.

"The driver has parked on the brand new garden and has parked on top of brand new plants," she said.

"It's a shame someone has been so disrespectful of our town, it's very poor form."

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson said council had been made aware of the incident over the weekend.

"This matter has been passed onto Council's Public Environments Team for further investigation," the spokesperson said.

"The Yeppoon Town Centre and Foreshore Precinct has over 600 car parking spaces available, including 284 car spaces in the Yeppoon Town Centre Carpark, 98 around the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct and 247 along the foreshore and surrounding streets.

"Council strongly encourages motorists to use these designated parking bays at all times and infringements can be issued to motorists who do not abide to these conditions."