600 Rocky jobs up for grabs right now

THERE are over 600 jobs advertised online for Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast, many in the mining and resources sector.

It comes as Seek reveals there are 13.2% more jobs online now than a year ago, signalling a boost to the market and the best conditions on the job search site since 2010.

Seek's Australia and New Zealand managing director Michael Ilczynski said these trends pointed to an improved labour market and positive economic momentum.

"While off a low base, the mining, resources and energy industry continued to have the greatest job ad growth of all industries on Seek, up 72% y/y this August,” he said.

"The pick-up of exploration activities by mining companies, especially in Western Australia, after cutbacks over the past few years, is driving job advertising growth on Seek across the mining, resources and energy industry.”

"The Queensland labour market has been recovering strongly since April, with advertising on Seek up 20.3% y/y this August. Trades and services remains the top advertising industry across the state, up 44% y/y.

Mining industry jobs are proving popular in Rockhampton and surrounds, with over 70 positions advertised.

These positions include supervisors, auto electricians, diesel fitters and machinery operators.

Healthcare and medical positions are also in demand, with 72 advertised on Seek.