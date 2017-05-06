600-strong group of young men march against violence

TOM Orgil may only be 13 years old but the St Brendan's College boy already has a strong zero tolerance rule when it comes to domestic and family violence.

This year eight student was among 600 young men from St Brendan's college including brothers, sons, future husbands and fathers who took a stand yesterday as they marched in the inaugural College Walk Against Domestic Violence on the streets and beaches of Yeppoon.

As one of the largest groups of young men in Central Queensland, St Brendan's College Principal Mr Nick Scully wanted to reinforce to all students violence against women is not acceptable.

WALK TO CHANGE: Some 600 St Brendan's College students took a stand as they marched in the inaugural College Walk Against Domestic Violence in Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK050517cwalk2

"We have 600 young men at St Brendan's College, who are sons and brothers, and in future will move into society as husbands and fathers, and we believe it is our responsibility to educate our young men that domestic violence, and violence of any kind, is not acceptable," Mr Scully said.

"Domestic violence does not discriminate, rich or poor, city or country, so we believe we can play an important role in educating our young men, from the Capricorn Coast and our boarding students who come from all corners of Queensland, everywhere in between and north to the Torres Strait, to take this message with them when they return home," he said.

"At St Brendan's College our focus is on the development of the whole person and we pride ourselves on our pastoral care program which works to shape men of respect; young men with respect for themselves and respect for others," he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Tom who took part in the march said he knew lots of people who suffered from domestic violence and encouraged people who found themselves in a similar situation to be brave enough to seek help.

"I know lots of people suffer from domestic violence and it's just not on. It can't happen, it ruins peoples lives so it's good to get out here and try to help the community," he said.

"Get help, talk, anyone is free to listen."

Tom said when it came to domestic violence it was all about playing our parts in who we are as people.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig performed at the St Brendan's College Walk Against Domestic Violence in Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK050517cwalk7

"As a person you have to respect people, show that you're capable but you can't boss people around or push people around, you've got to show respect," he said.

"Everyone's got the same rights, everyone's equal so if you look after people that's what being a man's all about I guess."

The college initiative has also incorporated a White Ribbon appeal, raising more than $3,000 to support the organisation to drive social change to stop violence against women.