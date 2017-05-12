Private email reveals 600+ Rocky kids let down

DISGRUNTLED parents at an overcrowded Rockhampton school who were promised a new classroom would be ready by the beginning of school this year are fed-up with waiting.

Students at Capricornia School of Distance Education (CSDE) were yesterday forced to sit the NAPLAN test at nearby Glenmore High School as their school did not have the room for them.

But vice-president of the school's parent and children's association, Samantha Ware, said it was an ongoing issue, with overcrowding compromising the quality of lessons.

"We have teachers who are very crammed," she said.

"They are sharing desks and when they are taking lessons on their computers (over Skype), the children can hear background noises. "There isn't enough studios available for them to use."

Sitting idle on the CSDE's campus, the building can't be used as it has not been fitted with the facilities needed for distance education, including internet and phone lines.

"They were supposed to be ready in January, and it's already May," Ms Ware said.

Ms Ware described some classrooms on general teaching days as chaos, with teachers sitting "30cm from each other back to back", as one teacher takes students through a reading exercise and another teaches maths.

"Imagine you are trying to have a conversation standing out on the bridge or in any crowded place," she said. "You can't because there's too much noise of people trying to talk."

Ms Ware said student numbers at the school have tripled in the past five years to more than 640 students.

"This is our first building in that five years," she said.

"That building is the problem now, but there is no plan for future buildings, even with the growth."

She said the noise also made it particularly hard to teach the school's special needs students, many of which have a range of conditions such as anxiety and Asperger's.

"There's a variety of reasons why students come here, not just geographical isolation," she said.

In a statement, a Department of Education and Training (DET) spokesman denied the delay or extra enrolments were impacting the children's learning.

"Student learning and testing have not been impacted as a result of the building delay or enrolment growth," they said.

"These new facilities will be ready to accommodate students in coming weeks."

But in an email obtained by The Morning Bulletin, a DET official acknowledged overcrowding at the school.

In the email, sent on November 8, they told a CSDE staff member tenders for the project would close in two days and it was expected the block would be ready to use at the start of school in 2017.

"We are aware of the accommodation issues at Capricornia School of Distance Education, and I am pleased to advise that there is a project funded and under way to address these issues," the email states.

"It is anticipated that L Block (the new classroom) will be available for use by CSDE in time for start of school 2017."