6000+ flock to CQ Eat St round two

HUGE SUCCESS: More than 6000 people attended the CQ Eat St event at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Saturday night. INSET: Musician Aaron Hamilton.

THE ROCKHAMPTON Showgrounds was transformed into a food-lovers paradise over the weekend as the second CQ Eat St event took place.

The event, organised by CQ Markets and Events creator Nikki Hinder, attracted more than 6000 people on Saturday night.

Ms Hinder was thrilled with the turn-out and said feedback from the community had been fantastic.

"Numbers were up on our first event. More than 6000 people was a good result considering there was a heat wave,” Ms Hinder said.

"We have had a lot of positive feedback, we haven't had much negative feedback at all which is great.

"It was fantastic to see it all come together. We hope everyone enjoyed themselves and had a chance to taste the amazing food and drinks on offer and buy some of their Christmas presents and #supportlocal!

"Only one foodie sold out really early and others sold out later in the night.”

Along with the food selection, which consisted of 32 vendors offering a huge variety of dishes, Ms Hinder said attendees enjoyed browsing through the stalls of the CQ Mummas Markets and were captivated by the entertainment.

"The atmosphere was fantastic. We were supposed to have Sophie Rose Raymond perform but unfortunately she was sick so Aaron Hamilton stepped in for her and he was wonderful,” she said.

"We had Luminous Event Displays conduct fire twirling and LED Baton twirling which had the crowd entranced. Even the kids stopped what they were doing to sit still and watch.”

With the second CQ Eat St event hailed a huge success, Ms Hinder said focus had switched to a Yeppoon Eat St.

"Our next event is at Merv Anderson Park, Ross Creek in Yeppoon on December 17,” she said.

"Yeppoon have been screaming out for an event; we haven't done one down there since June.

"Already more than 1000 people have registered interest in the event so it will interesting to see how many come through.”

The Rockhampton Showgrounds will come alive again early next year when CQ Eat St returns on Saturday, January 28.