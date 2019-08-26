$60,000 for repeatedly ‘pressing button’

A security guard has claimed nearly $60,000 in compensation for injuries sustained from pressing a button an "unreasonable" number of times per day.

University of Melbourne concierge Eira Singh worked at the Raymond Priestly building between April 2011 and July 2015, where she was responsible for monitoring a doorway and allowing staff and visitors to enter and exit by pressing a button underneath her desk.

The former Wilson Security employee claims being forced to repeatedly turn her head to monitor multiple computer screens and pushing the button with "upward force (against gravity)" multiple times without adequate rest or breaks left her with serious neck and arm injuries, the Herald Sun reports.

WorkCover, which has paid more than $57,100 compensation to Ms Singh, has launched indemnity action in the County Court of Victoria against the university to recover the money.

In her statement of claim, Ms Singh alleges the university was negligent in failing to provide a safe workspace, resulting in injuries including a prolapsed disc in her neck, degenerative disc disease in her spine and limitation of movement and loss of strength in her neck and right arm.

