$600K road safety project starts at busy Rocky intersection

Councillors Rose Swadling and Tony Williams inspect parts of the underpass, to be constructed under the busy Kerrigan St roundabout. Contributed

WORK is underway on the new Kerrigan St underpass, set to improve safety at one of the city's busiest intersections.

The $600,000 project will see Kerrigan St closed for two weeks starting Monday, from Berserker St to Moores Creek Rd.

Chair of the Infrastructure Committee Councillor Tony Williams said the intersection was known as "a bit of a gauntlet”.

"Council has deliberately timed these works to coincide with the school holidays to minimise disruptions to motorists and we would like to thank road users for the patience during these works,” Cr Williams said.

Chair of the Community Services Committee Councillor Rose Swadling said the works would make a massive difference to children and families in the area.

"There are a number of schools in the area including St Anthony's, North Rocky High with even students from Emmaus coming through this way,” Cr Swadling said.

"This project will ensure they have a safer option for crossing Kerrigan St rather than waiting for a gap in the traffic and Council is really proud to see this project getting underway.”

Residents affected by the road closures will be required to enter and exit via Waterloo St.

The underpass is expected to be completed in 10 weeks, with speed and parking restrictions during construction.