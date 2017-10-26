60th Anniversary bliss for couple

MARGARET Kennett and Alan Bill celebrate 60 years of marriage this month.

MARGARET Kennett and Alan Bill celebrate 60 years of marriage this month. Contributed.

MARGARET Kennett and Alan Bill married at St Joseph's Cathedral Rockhampton on October 26, 1957.

The couple honeymooned in Sydney and returned back to reside in their new home in Kalare Street, Rockhampton.

They were blessed with four children, one girl and three boys.

Margaret Kennett and Alan Bill married at St Joseph‚Äôs Cathedral Rockhampton on October 26, 1957. Contributed.

Margaret and Alan were engaged for two years, waiting for their home being built by Queensland Housing Commission.

The couple would like this opportunity to thank God for the 60 years they have enjoyed together.

"We look forward to more years together as we enjoy the way out children are living their lives,” they said.

"We are very proud parents to be sure.”

"I would like to thank Margaret for sharing her life with me,” Alan added.

"I would like to say life goes into overdrive after the happy celebration of marriage.”