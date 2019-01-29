Menu
TEAM EFFORT: Capricorn Coast won the first division turf competition at the annual Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival, which wrapped up yesterday.
Cricket

.61 points separates top two teams in Country Carnival

Pam McKay
by
29th Jan 2019 12:55 PM
CRICKET: Capricorn Coast won a tightly contested first division turf competition by just .61 points in the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival.

The three-day tournament, which wrapped up yesterday, attracted 38 teams which played at eight different venues across Rockhampton and surrounds.

Cap Coast took the title after bouncing back to score two wins after losing their opening game on Saturday to The Four Skins, who finished runners-up.

My Left Foot had a more comfortable winning margin of 9.59 points in first division concrete.

The Four Skins Andrew Cook hits out during play at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.
The individual awards in the turf division went to The Four Skins' Terry Wreghitt (batting) and Jolt Bakery Cafe's Wayne Clifford (bowling).

In the concrete division, the winners were Cawarral Unquenchables's Andrew Downing (batting) and Mackenzie River's C. Jacobs (bowling).

Cap Coast's Jordie Baldwin said it was good to come away with the win.

"The boys really put in a good team effort. Everyone chipped in with the bat and the ball,” he said.

"It was a good weekend; there was good cricket played and good competition.”

Baldwin said Asher Colley was a stand-out, helping anchor the team's innings in each game with some solid scores.

He said it was a great effort by the team to round out its campaign with a 137-run win over the Telemon Muppets yesterday.

