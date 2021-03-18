$6.1m of infrastructure projects approved for CQ

The Federal Government has approved funding for 17 projects worth $6.1 million in Capricornia as part of its $1.5 billion Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said local construction projects were important for maintaining jobs and economic growth in Capricornia.

“Every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local community, now and as we build our way out of the pandemic,” she said.

“That is why we have moved quickly to approve funding to flow to 17 projects In Capricornia, with some extending into Flynn and Dawson.

“Not only will this new program support jobs, construction businesses and economic growth across Capricornia, it will also improve road safety and bolster the resilience of our local road networks, helping Australians get home sooner and safer.

“We will work closely with our local councils in Capricornia to ensure local projects get underway and begin supporting jobs and businesses as soon as possible.”

The projects include:

- Carmila Sportsground - installation of shade structure - $65,000

- Moranbah Town Square - installation of water feature - $254,741

- Clements Street Moranbah - median strips irrigation system upgrade and landscaping (Nonette Street to Jackson Avenue) - $292,698

- Clermont and Dysart footpath construction (various locations) - $933,950

- Lagoon Place improvements including the provision of arbours, BBQs, seating and shade structures - $506,477

- Etna Creek Road pavement rehabilitation and resealing - $500,000

- Nell Baker Park Playground - $434,515

- Hunt Road Reconstruction and Seal project involving 1.05 kilometres of pavement reconstruction and application of a new bitumen seal - $350,000

- Glenmore Road Reconstruction project involving 400m of pavement reconstruction, bitumen reseal and kerb replacement - $825,00

- Range Road Resealing - $44,000

- Mackay-Eungella Rd Shared Path Stage 2/Marian Bicycle and Walking Paths $948,916

- Re-sheeting of Hogan’s Pocket Rd and hardstand area - Eton Sheeting/Re-sheeting - $360,000

- Softfall edging replacement at various locations - $95,000

- Minor play equipment renewal at various locations/playgrounds and skate parks - $63,450

- Shelter roof replacements and preventive maintenance at various locations/playgrounds and skate parks - $76,000

- Maintenance of public amenities at various locations/public toilets - $169,785

- Irrigation works at various locations - $217,519