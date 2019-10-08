Menu
Officers from the Penrith local area command remove cannabis plants from a property at 29 Maxwell Street, South Penrith .... Generic picture of drugs / dope / hydroponics
News

62 cannabis seeds found in fridge

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
8th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
CANNABIS plants in pots and cannabis seeds in the fridge gave Emu Park resident Matthew Isaac Haydock up after police came knocking on his door.

The two plants were 60cm and 30cm in height and both had well-established root systems.

There were 62 seeds in the fridge.

Police also found 13 grams of cannabis in a clip-seal bag behind a television and a number of drug utensils inside the home.

Haydock, 24, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to drug related charges.

The court heard that police had conducted a search of Haydock’s Hewitt Street residence on the morning of July 31.

Haydock told police that he had grown the cannabis for personal use.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow considered Haydock’s previous drug offending in 2017 before placing him on 12 months’ probation with conditions including drug testing.

cannabis plants cannabis seeds matthew isaac haydock yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

