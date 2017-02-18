$6.2m project to create 40 jobs in Livingstone

WITH a construction job production of 40 and State Government contribution of $3.3 million, it's no wonder the community are loving the new Local Disaster Coordination Centre and Community Resilience and Education Hub.

The hub is designed to assist Livingstone Shire Council to build a new level of preparedness and community resilience for extreme weather events, such as that of Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

The council have also made a funding provision for the remaining $2.875 million for the project, as part of the 2017/18 budget process, to join the $3.35 million granted through the Natural Disaster Resilience Program, a joint initiative between the Queensland and Australian Governments.

Local Disaster Coordination Centre concept plans

And residents who attended the public information sessions have overwhelmingly endorsed the design.

Mayor Bill Ludwig, who is also Chairman of the Livingstone Shire Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG), said the designs were well received.

"The facilities will also double as a strategic education, training and research hub to build community resilience and preparedness,” Cr Ludwig said.

"A feature of the design is the way it will integrate with and activate the adjoining open space in Beaman Park.”

Minister for Local Government Mark Furner said construction of the LDCC was expected to generate 40 jobs, with construction scheduled to begin in May following a competitive tender process.

The designs will be available for viewing online for interested residents during the construction phase at https://www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/1228/Beaman-Park-Yeppoon