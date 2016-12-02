$62m to combat HIV and STIs

Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick (left) and Paul Mirabelle, executive chairman at National Home Doctor Service, are guests at the opening of the Patient Contact Centre at the Gold Coast.

IN an Australian first, the Palaszczuk Government has released a comprehensive sexual health strategy to combat the rise of sexually transmitted diseases.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick launched the Queensland Sexual Health Strategy 2016-2021 today on World AIDS Day, to deliver on an election commitment and improve the sexual health of Queenslanders.

Mr Dick said the Sexual Health Strategy was underpinned by a strong suite of action plans targeting syphilis, HIV and hepatitis.

"We have allocated $35 million over four years to support implementation of these three action plans as well as sexually transmissible infections programs and services through the non-government sector.

"In addition, earlier this year, I released the North Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sexually Transmissible Infections Action Plan with a further funding commitment of $15.7 million over three years.

"Collectively, these plans will help us achieve our Advancing health 2026 vision that by 2026 Queenslanders will be among the healthiest people in the world.”

Mr Dick said the Palaszczuk Government also recently announced an investment of $6 million over four years to expand the Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) implementation trial.