Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have arrested six youths over a sickening attack.
Police have arrested six youths over a sickening attack.
Crime

62yo man, teenager violently bashed by six youths

11th Sep 2020 4:00 PM

Police have charged six children after a father and son were allegedly assaulted with a bat in a shopping centre carpark.

Police will allege a 62-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were walking to their car in Ross River Road, Aitkenvale on September 6 when they were approached by a group of young people who threatened them.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It's alleged one of the group kicked a door of their vehicle, causing a large dent. The boys and girls then approached the man and boy and allegedly assaulted them with a baseball bat.

The 16-year-old boy fell to the ground and the group continued to kick and punch him before fleeing the carpark.

The boy sustained a number of serious injuries including a fractured cheekbone and eye socket. Detectives will also allege a video of the assault was posted on social media. Yesterday two boys aged 14, a 16-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls were charged with two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company.

letterspromo

Originally published as 62yo man, teenager violently bashed by six youths

More Stories

assault crime elderly man attacked queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s own Silly Solly’s to expand to 100 stores

        Premium Content Rocky’s own Silly Solly’s to expand to 100 stores

        Money The brand was revived in late 2017 and has opened multiple stores with plans for four more this year.

        EXCLUSIVE: First glimpse of Browne Park Stadium upgrade plan

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: First glimpse of Browne Park Stadium upgrade plan

        News Tired of waiting, the Browne Park Trust has revealed exclusively to The Morning...

        Four people reported to be involved in fight on riverbank

        Premium Content Four people reported to be involved in fight on riverbank

        Crime Police were called to the incident and are now making enquiries.

        Police to track perpetrators who hit parked vehicle in CBD

        Premium Content Police to track perpetrators who hit parked vehicle in CBD

        News Police are looking for two males in their 50s in a Kia Rio.