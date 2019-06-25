Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The State Government has announced a four-year, $63.6 million commitment to support children with disability.
The State Government has announced a four-year, $63.6 million commitment to support children with disability. Toowoomba Chronicle
Health

$63.6M boost for children with a disability

Melanie Whiting
by
24th Jun 2019 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EARLY childhood development programs and services for children under five years with a disability have been given a helping hand.

The State Government has announced a four-year, $63.6 million commitment to support children with disability.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the funding would ensure eligible children at Victoria Park State School continued to receive the tailored support from teachers and teacher aides they need as they prepare for the transition to school.

"This funding commitment will mean that Victoria Park State School will remain open and will continue to be available to eligible children under five years of age, who have been diagnosed, or are suspected of having certain disabilities," Mrs Gilbert said.

These disabilities include autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, hearing impairment, physical impairment, speech language impairment or vision impairment.

Mrs Gilbert also welcomed the almost $650,000 in funding for staff professional development in Early Childhood Development Programs and to assist them in collaborating with other providers to build on good practice.

"This funding will ensure that great teachers and teacher aides working with these students continue to develop new skills and knowledge, which will mean they can better support our children," she said.

children disability palaszcsuk government
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Police arrest assault victim as attacker gets away

    premium_icon Police arrest assault victim as attacker gets away

    Crime POLICE have arrested an assault victim for failing to remain calm as they let his attacker get away.

    Business coming leaps and bounds thanks to economy rise

    premium_icon Business coming leaps and bounds thanks to economy rise

    Business Six months under new ownership and they now have 125 employees

    A contest which gives audience members all the power

    premium_icon A contest which gives audience members all the power

    News Rocky Musical Union presents its answer to Eurovision

    Fraud victim wants to help people save $1000s

    premium_icon Fraud victim wants to help people save $1000s

    News WARNING: His identity was stolen out of his trash