Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are treating a man who was run over on Oaka Ln, Gladstone Central.
Paramedics are treating a man who was run over on Oaka Ln, Gladstone Central. Andrew Thorpe
Crime

64yo to face 'serious' charges in September

Tegan Annett
by
31st Jul 2018 4:30 AM | Updated: 8:17 AM

A 64-YEAR-OLD man who police allege ran over another man and punched a woman on Saturday night could face a substantial jail penalty if found guilty, a Gladstone police sergeant said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said the incident, at Oaka Ln at about 6pm, could have ended much worse.

Police allege the man took another person's car and ran over the alleged victim, another man in his sixties, after an argument.

They also allege he then punched a woman who tried to take the keys out of the ignition.

Charged with a range of vehicle and assault offences, the man did not apply for bail at Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday and his case was adjourned until September 24.

"There are some fairly serious charges, especially the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle... and driving under the influence," Det Sen Sgt Andersen said.

"He could face a substantial jail penalty if found guilty of those."

assault crime gladstone magistrates court gladstone police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    CQ croc owner takes on police over handgun

    premium_icon CQ croc owner takes on police over handgun

    Crime 'QPS may know a lot about guns but they don't know much about the dangers of dealing with crocodiles'.

    Police give update on hunt for CQ's serial arsonist

    Police give update on hunt for CQ's serial arsonist

    News SUSPICIOUS fire sparks more investigation as police urge for help

    Award-winning steak sliced up at CQ butchers

    premium_icon Award-winning steak sliced up at CQ butchers

    Food & Entertainment SINK your teeth into the grand champion of Beef Australia 2018

    Latest by-election results are ominous tidings for LNP

    premium_icon Latest by-election results are ominous tidings for LNP

    Politics RESULTS in for who CQ would vote for if election was held tomorrow

    Local Partners