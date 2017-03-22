6.5 Magnitude Bali quake shakes Rocky girl

BRE Roberts was relaxing in bed, about to start another day in beautiful Bali when the earth began to shake beneath her.

The Rockhampton woman, who is visiting Ubud in the uplands of Bali, was caught in a Magnitude 6.4 earthquake which struck Indonesia just after 10am AEST, or 7am local Bali time.

Rockhampton's Bre Roberts in Bali. Bre Roberts

Ms Roberts said the quake, which lasted about five minutes, was a surreal experience.

"I was laying in bed in my home stay place in Ubud in Bali. Waiting for the beautiful Balinese mother of the family to bring me a home made pancake,” Ms Robert said.

"All of a sudden the whole room started to shake crazily. And then sway.

"It was the longest five minutes. Standing on my balcony watching all around me shake and sway and grumble.”

Ms Roberts said the Balinese locals began yelling and banging pots to wake everyone up and alert them to the situation.

"Though I was scared because I had never experienced it the Balinese seemed to be used to it. And it just goes to show. I am a visitor is Bali and all of us are visitors on this earth,” she said.

"It made me more appreciative of the life we have in Australia.

"There was no damage in Ubud; just a few branches off trees.”

Ms Roberts is visiting the region for the BaliSpirit Festival which is one of the top five yoga festivals in the world. She said aside from the quake, her time in Bali had been fantastic.

"I was in Seminyak for a week. And I'm here in Ubud for a week. I fly home on Sunday,” Ms Roberts said.

"Bali is beautiful. Absolutely beautiful. Not many people give it a chance or give the Balinese a chance. I've met nicer people here than I have at home. Coming to Ubud is the real truths of Bali.

"Seminyak is luxurious and touristy but here in Ubud; this is what it's really like. And its wonderful. Especially staying with a family they treat you like one of their own and you learn all about Bali.”