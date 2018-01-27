Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

65 year-old man attacked in attempted robbery at Rocky hotel

A 65 year-old staff member was attacked in an attempted robbery at The Kalka Palms Hotel Motel this morning.
A 65 year-old staff member was attacked in an attempted robbery at The Kalka Palms Hotel Motel this morning. Allan Reinikka ROK090212akalka1
vanessa jarrett
by

A 65-YEAR-old man was brutally attacked in an attempted robbery in the early hours of this morning at a Rockhampton hotel.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed the incident occurred at the Kalka Palms Hotel around 2.15am.

Kalka Palms Hotel Venue Manager Shelby Brown told The Morning Bulletin two males entered their gaming room with hats and bandannas over their mouths and were looking around at the tills.

"When our manager asked what they were doing they threw a bucket of water on him, causing him to slip," she said.

While the senior duty manager was on the ground, the robbers attacked him before fleeing in a nearby vehicle.

"They kicked and punched him for about two minutes, threw chairs at him and a pot plant," Ms Brown said.

The manager was taken to hospital where is still undergoing scans and tests.

He's in currently in a neck brace and his face is swollen and bruised," Ms Brown said.

"They have done damage to his shoulder."

Ms Brown, who manages the hotel for her parents, was still in shock.

"He is 65 years old, he's been with us for 20 years, when he was on the ground they could have just stopped but they kept attacking him," she said.

"It's so upsetting, I watched the footage and it made me feel sick.

"What they did was just horrific and graphic."

Luckily, the attackers did not leave with any goods or money.

"There was nothing out for them to take out," Ms Brown said.

"We were just finishing up closing up the gaming room."

Ms Brown said she hopes police will be able to identify and charge the attackers.

Just disgusting, everyone is just devastated really," she said.

Topics:  attempted robbery rockhampton business rockhampton crime rockhampton police

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
New business venture for Rocky nurse Louise Kime

New business venture for Rocky nurse Louise Kime

WHEN nurse Louise Kime was flicking through the pages of her weekly Rural Weekly, she didn't expect to find the start of a new chapter in her life.

CQ road closure affecting more than just the mine

NOT HAPPY: Andrew Fyfe of A&B Bakery is losing business every day as Gibihi Rd remains closed with no word on when it will reopen.

Regional town feels effects of major road closed since November

Australia Day long weekend sizzles

Great Keppel Island Hideaway.

True Blue weekend brings all the Aussies to the yard

Close games feature of first day's play at Country Carnival

Boyd Swartz playing for Rolleston Roosters against the Springsure Ringers in the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival.

38 teams playing games in Rocky, Gracemere and Cap Coast

Local Partners