65k without power in flooding chaos

Wild weather has hit Victoria this week with heavy winds and rain, as residents in Thomas Cresent in Mt Evelyn clean up. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

An evacuation warning was removed for the town of Traralgon on Saturday morning after fears the devastated community would be hit with further severe flooding.

More than 65,000 homes were without power in Victoria on Saturday morning as the mop-up from the extraordinary floods, which have claimed the lives of two people, continued.

Moderate flooding is possible for Traralgon on Saturday and a severe weather warning was issued for Trentham, Blackwood, Daylesford and surrounds.

Traralgon Creek remains massively swollen, with rain and winds of up to 35 km/h predicted on Saturday after rain continued to fall overnight.

In Trentham, residents cannot drink tap water and are relying on bottled water distributed through a temporary relief centre set up at the Mechanics Hall.

SES crews responded to more than 7400 requests for help on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall battered the region.

The Greater Dandenong SES said on Friday night calls for help had finally slowed down and they had gotten their outstanding requests down to single digits.

“There has been a massive effort from our volunteers to get out to all our calls as fast as possible,” the unit posted on Facebook.

An evacuation warning was removed on Saturday morning for Traralgon, with watch and act flood warnings remaining across the region including around Sale, Morwell, Erica, and Yarra Junction to the west of Melbourne and Bacchus Marsh to the east.

Orange level watch and act warnings remained in place for much of southeast Victoria on Saturday morning, with an evacuate warning removed for Traralgon. Picture: Vic Emergency

On Friday the body of a missing 20-year-old woman was discovered by search and rescue police, believed to be Nina Barake who tragically went missing from the town of Simpson on Wednesday.

Her body was found in floodwaters in Glenfyne, near Cobden, about 10.40am.

On Thursday a man was found dead inside his car, which was almost submerged in floodwaters in the south Gippsland town of Woodside.

The Victorian government has reminded residents to stay out of floodwaters, with the risk of diseases including gastrointestinal infections and hepatitis A as well as the dangers of water being deeper and faster-flowing than it appears.

A tree held up by power lines hangs over a car in Mt Evelyn on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Ryan Warren inspects damage to his ute on Thursday at Mt Evelyn. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

RETURNING TO YOUR PROPERTY AFTER A FLOOD

Gas or electricity supplies on your property may be damaged – these hazards need to be confirmed safe by a qualified electrician or plumber.

The structural integrity of your home and structures may be affected – this needs to be declared safe by a qualified building surveyor.

If gas has collected inside buildings, do not smoke or use matches, lighters or other open flames. If possible, use flashlights or other battery-operated lights instead of candles.

Mosquitoes can breed rapidly and become a nuisance. Mosquitoes also transmit mosquito-borne diseases – cover your skin with light coloured clothing with long sleeves and pants. Use insect repellent containing DEET or picaridin on all exposed skin.

Be careful of wild animals including rodents, snakes or spiders which may be trapped in and around your home. Cuts from broken glass and debris are also a problem. Always wear sturdy waterproof boots and rubber or leather gloves.

Pets and other animals may have died and need to be removed. For advice on safe disposal speak to your local council or vet.

Buildings may have asbestos-containing material. Take all necessary precautions when handling asbestos-containing debris. Extensive demolition, repair and renovation work involving asbestos-containing materials should be carried out by licensed asbestos workers.

Flooding can cause mould growth, which must be cleaned up before moving back into your home.

Flooding may cause sewage to overflow inside your home. Contaminated areas must be cleaned and disinfected.

Drinking water may be contaminated – do not drink any water unless you know it is safe.

Food may be contaminated by floodwater or spoiled due to a power failure.

Originally published as 65k without power in flooding chaos