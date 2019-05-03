Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A development application has been lodged with Byron Shire Council for a $6.5 million solar farm at Tyagarah.
A development application has been lodged with Byron Shire Council for a $6.5 million solar farm at Tyagarah. Contributed
Business

$6.5 million solar farm to generate jobs and power

Cathy Adams
by
3rd May 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOLAR farm worth more than $6.5 million has been proposed for Grays Lane at Tyagarah.

A development application for the 5 megawatt solar farm was lodged with Byron Shire Council on April 9.

The DA for Byron Bay Solar Farm was lodged by Dr Greg Wilding of Coolamon Energy PL, to be built on a property owned by Dieter Horstmann, named Eagle Farm, at 19 Grays Lane.

The solar panels will occupy 6.3 hectares of the 73.53 hectare property located on the north side of Grays Lane close to the intersection with the Pacific Highway and south of Tyagarah Airfield.

Reports attached to the DA state the solar panels are unlikely to cause a glare problem for aircraft using the nearby airstrip as they are non-reflective, and cite instances of similar solar farms located near airstrips around the world that have no reported issues.

The land is deemed "flood liable", but suggested landfill would create a platform and panels would be 1400mm above the ground, clear of one-in-one hundred year flood level.

The DA said: "Historically there is what appears to have been a horse racing or training track in the vicinity".

There is a range of current land uses including grazing, residential (rural) and a large section in the north that is forest vegetation.

The DA said the development would have no impact on neighbouring views, and no domestic housing, nor rural buildings overlook the site.

Construction was estimated to take 12-14 weeks once approval was granted.

The applicant claimed the project would create jobs and would help to meet Byron Shire's electricity demand.

byron bay solar farm byron shire council northern rivers councils solar panels
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $12.5m project to see more jobs, flights and routes for CQ

    premium_icon $12.5m project to see more jobs, flights and routes for CQ

    Politics ROCKHAMPTON is set for more jobs, more flights, more routes, with the announcement an airline will set up a new base here as part of a $12.5m project.

    Baby boy born on roadside named after hero ambulance officer

    premium_icon Baby boy born on roadside named after hero ambulance officer

    Parenting Read about the little boy who just couldn't wait to be born

    New delay for Adani coal mine

    premium_icon New delay for Adani coal mine

    News New delay for Adani coal mine after ‘independent’ report

    Curfew for young woman accused of violent home-invasion

    premium_icon Curfew for young woman accused of violent home-invasion

    Crime Chelsee Gwendolyn Wheaton charged with violent home invasion