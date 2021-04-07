$67K to power up CQ not for profits

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA NewsWire Photos MARCH, 26 2021: Michelle Landry. All female National MPs and senators, plus new party president Kay Hull, to talk about what can be done to get more conservative women into parliament. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

A Federal MP has announced new grants to help not for profit organisations lower their energy costs.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry announced the new Powering Communities Program during a Rockhampton press conference on April 6.

It will fund up to 12 projects worth a total of $67,700 in Ms Landry’s electorate with no co-contribution required, and will be between $5000 to $12,000 per grant.

The program is designed to assist groups to lower their energy bills by upgrading air conditioners, installing batteries and solar panels, putting in more efficient hot water systems and fridges, replacing lights, or conducting an energy audit.

“This will be, certainly, welcome to them,” she said.

Interested organisations can submit an expression of interest to Ms Landry’s office by April 28, where respective MPs and a local committee will determine which projects to fund.

The program will be run in all 151 federal electorates.

Ms Landry said it had been particularly tough for community organisations with many events like sausage sizzles and fetes cancelled.

“Anything they can get to assist will be helpful to them,” she said.

And while the program will help improve energy efficiency for these not for profits, Ms Landry said the government wanted a mix between renewable and non-renewable energy.

“Things like wind and solar are great, but they don’t always work, particularly when you’ve had overcast weather,” she said.

“We need the baseload power like gas and coal, particularly when you’re in regions like this when we’re very heavily reliant on the coal sector.”

She said the government was ahead of its emissions target.