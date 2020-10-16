Townsville will be at the forefront of Queensland's burgeoning aquaculture industry under a $67 million LNP promise to help build a research hub at James Cook University.

JCU vice chancellor Sandra Harding said the shovel-ready Tropical Aquaculture Accelerator, to be based at the university's Townsville campus, would support $2.6bn in gross regional product by 2035 and create more than 11,000 jobs.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington announced the funding at the university yesterday and said the $67m would go towards building the facility as well as equipment, tanks and other infrastructure.

TOWNSVILLE AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos OCTOBER 15 2020 Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington with Kyall Zenger - head of the aquatic program at James Cook University for the LNP ‘aquaculture accelerator’ Proposal. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Ms Frecklington said the funding would mean "more barra, more prawns and more jobs".

"This is about growing an industry," she said. "Right now Queensland is trailing South Australia and Tasmania in aquaculture and that is not good enough."

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the LNP was "very late to the party" on aquaculture, highlighting Labor's milestones in attracting major industry players Ornatas and Tassal to North Queensland.

Originally published as $67m for fish farm industry