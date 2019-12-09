$68.5m Convention Centre set to supercharge Cap Coast

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: The proposed Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub (KBCSH) on the Yeppoon Foreshore is edging closer to reality.

PROGRESS is being made in making the $68.5 million Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub a reality.

Seen as a perfect accompaniment to the $53 million Yeppoon foreshore redevelopment, the KBCSH has the potential to inject millions into the community, attracting conferences, sporting regattas, meetings and corporate events.

Believing the project could “cement the region as a top-notch tourism spot”, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was able to secure $20 million in funding through the Australian Government’s Community Development Grants Programme.

“The project assessment is under way. Once sufficient information has been provided to the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development, this will allow a value with public money assessment and the execution of a Deed of Agreement (formal project agreement),” Ms Landry said.

“Preliminary advice from the grantee, the Keppel Bay Sailing Club Ltd, to the Department, indicates planning is under way and construction is due to start in June 2020.”

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said the project would feature a 1000+ person conference and function ­centre which includes a ­beachfront viewing, deck extension, rooftop bar and pool, aquatic sports centre including master sailing club, 128-room hotel, multi-level carparking deck, club facilities and retail spaces, and a redeveloped sailing club.

“Despite growing demand for major convention venues, the Capricorn Coast region has no facilities to hold large conventions, events and trade shows,” Mr Ludwig said.

“This project will diversify the region’s tourism offer and reposition the Capricorn Coast among regional Queensland’s leading destinations for the iconic event experiences.”

Once commenced, Mr Ludwig expects the project would create more than 272 jobs in the community, enabling the region to attract major aquatic sporting events, including state, national and world sailing titles.

“It will also enable training and workforce development for local workers with a focus on youth engagement and development, as well as increased business confidence through a $69 million investment in infrastructure in Yeppoon,” he said.

“Keppel Bay Sailing Club will invest $15 million into the project, and a similar investment amount into the accommodation facilities.

“The Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub will leverage that investment to create a convention, events and sports centre to attract regional, state, national and international events.”

By hosting major events and conferences in Yeppoon, he said there were flow-on economic benefits when ­visitors stayed on to explore CQ.