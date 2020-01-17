Menu
Subscribe
69mm in 30 minutes: Storms smash Qld

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis, Isabella Magee
17th Jan 2020 5:07 AM
DROUGHT-STRICKEN Queenslanders are rejoicing as heavy rain pelts down across the state, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting the wet weather could see out the week.

Some areas of the Sunshine State recorded falls exceeding 80mm in the 24 hours leading up to 9am.

Jandowae in the Western Downs received 69mm in the 30 minutes up to 6.15pm yesterday, according to BOM.

And the Bureau of Meteorology said wet weather is only beginning.

"We're expecting a peak of the rainfall to be falling as we head into the weekend," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said. Brisbane had more than 20mm of rain before 12.30pm yesterday.

Storms last night left 2500 people without power in Nundah.

Flash flooding hits parts of Rockhampton this morning.
Rockhampton had 9.5mm of rainand flash flooding, while 65mm of rain pelted Blackwater airport.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects conditions to continue to ramp up into the weekend, with severe thunderstorms likely from the southeast to central Queensland.

Severe thunderstorms are expected across most of Queensland tomorrow and into Saturday.
Steady rain fell in Brisbane and across southeast Queensland on Thursday, with parts of the River City recording falls of 20mm.

"We did see some rainfall in Stanthorpe as well," Mrs Hoff said.

"We saw 15mm at Stanthorpe itself and at Warwick we saw a bit less."

Facebook group, Who Got the Rain, was flooded with celebratory posts from joyous Queenslanders sharing pictures and videos of the much needed showers.

"IT IS ACTUALLY RAINING!!! WITH PROPER RAINDROPS!!!," wrote Yangan, near Warwick, resident Clare Batterham.

"My garden may even survive after all."

