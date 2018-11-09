Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ms Silver loves strength training.
Ms Silver loves strength training.
Sport

Meet 69yo who flips tyres every week

by Brianna Morris-Grant
9th Nov 2018 4:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS the oldest competitor in the Pan Pacific Masters Games fitness challenge, Valerie Silver wants everyone to know one thing - she's not a freak.

The 69-year-old from Logan had no trouble outshining her opposition in the intense weightlifting and agility challenge.

Ms Silver, a dancer for many years, wanted to do powerlifting and heavy exercise when she was younger, but "just wasn't allowed".

"If you were a young woman you couldn't go into the gym and do squats. You'd just get 'oh, you right love'?" she said.

"But young women now are expecting equal treatment in gyms so they get it, but there's still some resistance for strength training."

Each week Ms Silver drives to a Varsity Lakes gym, where she does squats, deadlifting, tyre flips and more before heading to the ice baths and then her job as a crisis ­counsellor.

Fitness challenge - the fittest athletes competing in the Pan Pacs challenging each other in various exercises at the Carrara Sports Centre.
Fitness challenge - the fittest athletes competing in the Pan Pacs challenging each other in various exercises at the Carrara Sports Centre.

After the Pan Pacific Masters Games come to a close she'll compete in Brisbane's Strongest Man and Woman, the Oceanic Championships and the Strongman Tractor Pull Championships.

Fitness challenge events at the Pan Pacs include weightlifting drills, throwing a medicine ball and skipping.

"You shouldn't be focusing on my age because it makes me into a freak, and maybe the people my age who don't exercise are the freaks and I'm normal," Ms Silver added.

“Muscles are the new sexy” says Ms Silver.
“Muscles are the new sexy” says Ms Silver.

"Because if I can do it that means it can be done, and that means it's normal. Women's bodies are intrinsically strong yet this world dictates what is appropriate for women to be doing.

"Women say to me they don't want muscles but ­muscles are the new sexy."

Kim Setiu was another fitness fanatic at yesterday's challenge but she was content to watch her husband Bill do the heavy lifting.

She livestreamed every one of his competitions. The pair own Mana Strength and Conditioning at Carrara.

"Competing's not for me but I'm the number one cheerer," Ms Setiu said. "I love that feeling of getting excited, getting nerves.

"I think I carry that part for him and then he goes out and does a good job."

Mr Setiu said: "She's been my biggest fan since I used to play rugby a long time ago, so I always listen out for her voice in the background."

About 16,000 atheletes are competing at the Pan Pac Games across the Gold Coast this week. They are joined by 20,000 family and friends. Competition finished his weekend.

Related Items

pan pacific masters seniors tyre flipping valerie silver

Top Stories

    Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

    premium_icon Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

    Crime Police officers were at recyclers in relation to a spate of copper thefts on October 22 when a taxi pulled up with defendant and the copper wire

    PM: You don't have to choose between coal and renewable

    premium_icon PM: You don't have to choose between coal and renewable

    Politics ScoMo and Shorten seem to have found middle ground in energy debate

    Check out this award-winning beachfront home on three levels

    premium_icon Check out this award-winning beachfront home on three levels

    Property Property is being sold at auction on a walk-in, walk-out basis

    Business feedback on Ring Road

    premium_icon Business feedback on Ring Road

    Business Mixed bag of opinion on Ring Rd

    Local Partners