$6m to create 400+ jobs for regional councils’ apprentices

Queensland government funding will support 400 new apprentices and trainees in Queensland communities. Photo: Mark Cranitch.

A $6 million investment will create 400 more jobs for council apprentices and trainees across regional Queensland through Skilling Queenslanders for Work (SQW).

Minister Training and Skills Development Di Farmer met with Winton Shire Council’s current First Start trainees and two former First Start trainees who have secured permanent jobs with the council’s child care centre.

“Since 2015-16 the State Government has invested $165,000 in the First Start program with Winton Shire Council,” Ms Farmer said.

Mayor of Winton Shire Council Gavin Baskett said that the investment went a long way in supporting the Winton community.

“This funding has helped the Council put on 10 apprentices and trainees over the last six years,” Mr Baskett said.

“First Start supports people to get into council offices, libraries, workshops, parks and other sites to start learning, working and delivering services in their communities.

“The funding covers a range of traineeships or the first year for apprenticeships in needed trades.”

Winton Shire Council Mayor Gavin Baskett.

He said each council handled the recruitment for its positions and chose the qualifications it needed to add to its workforce.

“Many First Start trainees will already be on the job or starting soon, which will be a promising step for them, their families and new colleagues,” he said.

Ms Farmer said the next phase would support 60 local councils and a statutory authority to employ the extra apprentices and trainees.

“Given the hit that COVID-19 has had on our economy, these 400 positions are even more valuable to their communities this year,” she said.

“More than half of this year’s positions are with councils outside of southeast Queensland, including 10 Aboriginal councils and two more in the Torres Strait.”

Up to March 31, 35,883 people have found jobs thanks to participating in a Skilling Queenslanders for Work project or traineeship.

For further information visit www.desbt.qld.gov.au or call 1300 369 935.

