Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TAKING ACTION: William, 6, and Jeremy, 9, Lister with their gel blasters.
TAKING ACTION: William, 6, and Jeremy, 9, Lister with their gel blasters.
Council News

6yo pens ‘touching’ letter for gel blaster club

Tessa Flemming
27th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PLEA from the son of Member for Southern Downs James Lister for a gel blaster club "touched" the hearts of councillors.

A letter penned by 6-year-old William Lister asked Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi to "help set up a gel blaster club and range" in our region.

The letter comes after his father petitioned in parliament against "ill-thought" new laws, which would see it illegal to own the toy firearm unless you were a member of a relevant organisation - of which there are none on the Southern Downs.

Mr Lister said "precocious" William had his eyes on a club months before the bill was passed.

"Before the council election William approached Vic, who is William's godfather, and said 'When you're going to the be the mayor, can you build a gel blaster club?" he said.

"When the bill came up … it came to the fore then.

"He's pretty upset about the idea the government would do this, so it's a bit an early exposure to politics."

The "proud" dad said William, a gel blaster enthusiast, already had diagrams for how the gel blaster range would look in his eyes.

"Like any boy, he loves playing cops and robbers, like I did with cap guns, and my other son Jeremy is in the same boat," he said.

"For a long time, they've wanted a place to play with other kids with gel blasters and not just at home."

In today's meeting, Mayor Pennisi said there were several possible options for a site and he welcomed William to attend the next council meeting to further present his idea.

"It's great to see youth come to us with their ideas and I want to give every opportunity to engage with us in whatever way, shape, or form," he said.

Councillor Ross Bartley further endorsed the letter, stating the recent unveiling of the Warwick learn to ride park demonstrated what could happen when kids took community action.

"From little things, big things grow," he said.

letterspromo
club gel blasters james lister plea southern downs
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani ordered to pay ‘exploited’ customers $100m

        Premium Content Adani ordered to pay ‘exploited’ customers $100m

        News A court has blasted controversial mining giant Adani for “unconscionable” conduct, ordering it pay customers of its Abbot Point coal terminal over $100 million.

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:28 AM
        Police hunt multiple suspects over late-night crime

        Premium Content Police hunt multiple suspects over late-night crime

        News Criminals steal unusual goods following another daring break and enter across the...

        Hidden gem: Luxury Rocky hotel wins prestigious title

        Premium Content Hidden gem: Luxury Rocky hotel wins prestigious title

        Business The Rockhampton venue has been recognised as a ‘hidden gem’ and is one of only 26...

        Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Premium Content Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Politics The claim is being used in election campaigns and repeated in news stories across...