Marty Penfold, pictured wicket keeping for Reece Plumbing in Saturday's Corporate T20 grand final, returned some incredible bowling figures in the Rockhampton competition a day later.
7-3 off 4 overs: Howzat for some amazing bowling figures!

Pam McKay
21st Jan 2019 11:58 AM
CRICKET: A day after leading Reece Plumbing to victory in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 grand final, Marty Penfold bagged an incredible 7-3 in the Rockhampton reserve grade competition.

The seasoned campaigner was a late inclusion in Gracemere's line up for its clash with the Rocky Heat in the Frenchville Sports Club Second Division T20 competition on Sunday.

While he does not normally bowl, Penfold was happy to oblige when asked to given the side was without some of its regulars.

His medium pacers proved unplayable, and he decimated Rocky Heat's batting line-up in the space of four overs.

He had figures of 1-0 from his first over, 3-0 from his second, 5-2 from the third and 7-3 from his fourth.

Penfold said he could barely believe it when the wickets kept falling.

"It was a bit of a shock to everyone, even to me,” he said.

"When they threw me the ball I didn't expect that.

"I had taken 7-47 about 10 years ago in a Country Week game but 7-3 is pretty amazing.”

Penfold will be hoping to repeat his heroics this weekend when he lines up for the seventeenth year with Brennos Boys in the popular annual Frenchville Sports Club Country Cricket Carnival.

