7 crimes Rocky police need your help solving right now

Melanie Plane
| 4th Aug 2017 1:13 PM
Criminals have been hitting the streets of Rocky this week.
Criminals have been hitting the streets of Rocky this week.

ROCKHAMPTON Police are on the hunt for offenders responsible for a string of offences across the region in the past week.

From burglary to breaking into cars, police have been called to multiple property crime incidents this week and are urging local residents to be vigilant with the security of their property.

By ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and property secured it will decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunist crime.

Police are urging members of the public with any information about the crimes listed below to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote the crime reference numbers that correspond to the crime you are reporting.

Burglary

  • George St, Rockhampton City: Between 9.30am and 3.45pm on July 31 burglars forced their way through the rear door of a property. Upon entry unknown person/s have vandalised parts of the premises. QP1701328344.
  • Violet Drive, Gracemere: Between 2am-6.30am on August 1, offenders entered a residence and property was stolen. Offenders exited via the garage leaving the internal door open and the roller door up.　QP1701329577.
  • Western St, West Rockhampton: Between 8am on August 1 and 11am on August 2 offenders entered a residence via an unknown entry point. Property was stolen though there were no signs of damage.　QP1701329577.

Enter with intent

  • Lakes Creek Rd, Lakes Creek: A vacant residence was entered and property was stolen. QP1701329577.

Stealing from vehicles

  • Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens: Between 10pm on July 31 and 2pm on August 1 a vehicle had property removed after cutting wires were used to remove items attached to roof racks. QP1701332597.
  • Park St, Park Avenue: Between 12am on July 19 and 10.30am on August 2, an unlocked vehicle was entered and a CD player was stolen. QP1701337336.
  • Boland St, Park Avenue: On August 2 an unlocked vehicle was entered but no items were stolen as the offenders were disturbed by the victim. Nil descriptions. QP1701342506.
