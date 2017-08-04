7 crimes Rocky police need your help solving right now

Criminals have been hitting the streets of Rocky this week.

ROCKHAMPTON Police are on the hunt for offenders responsible for a string of offences across the region in the past week.

From burglary to breaking into cars, police have been called to multiple property crime incidents this week and are urging local residents to be vigilant with the security of their property.

By ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and property secured it will decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunist crime.

Police are urging members of the public with any information about the crimes listed below to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote the crime reference numbers that correspond to the crime you are reporting.

Burglary

George St, Rockhampton City: Between 9.30am and 3.45pm on July 31 burglars forced their way through the rear door of a property. Upon entry unknown person/s have vandalised parts of the premises. QP1701328344.

Violet Drive, Gracemere: Between 2am-6.30am on August 1, offenders entered a residence and property was stolen. Offenders exited via the garage leaving the internal door open and the roller door up. QP1701329577.

Western St, West Rockhampton: Between 8am on August 1 and 11am on August 2 offenders entered a residence via an unknown entry point. Property was stolen though there were no signs of damage. QP1701329577.

Enter with intent

Lakes Creek Rd, Lakes Creek: A vacant residence was entered and property was stolen. QP1701329577.

Stealing from vehicles