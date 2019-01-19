7 tips for going to court for drink and drug driving charges

A ROCKHAMPTON man was commended by a magistrate for his efforts this week.

Mitchell Quentin Shukking pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of drink-driving from December 14.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Shukking was intercepted riding his black Harley-Davidson at 3.20pm on Carlton St with a blood alcohol content reading of 0.078.

He told police he had consumed alcohol that afternoon.

Shukking, who represented himself, arrived in court wearing a business shirt and long pants, armed with seven documents including one from his employer, one from Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services, along with other character references.

He had been convicted of a similar offence in 2014 and was not eligible for a work licence but still provided the court with a document that outlined how the mandatory disqualification period would impact his employment.

Shukking also spoke clearly and respectfully to Magistrate Jeff Clarke, who commended him for the effort he took in regards to the documents, his appearance and his manners.

It was also the first mention for the matter.

Shukking was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Drug and Drink-driving offences

Key tips for lesser penalties: