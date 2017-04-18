7 things Rocky's flood victims need to know right now

AS water and national media coverage of ex-Cyclone Debbie recedes, local businesses are determined to promote they are "open for business".

Capricorn Enterprise marketing manager Deanne Bowd said now it's time to build confidence back in the region.

Capricorn Enterprise has compiled the following list of seven easy ways to be a part of the region's recovery.

1. Help us invite the media and tourists back to our region - share the 'We're not flooded, Don't forget us' post on Facebook.

2. Share all the great things that are happening in your business or region and take lots of beautiful pictures. There's no better time to be showing off our beautiful weather and spectacular natural beauty.

3. Tag those photos with the region's official hashtags; #visitcapricorn #southerngreatbarrierreef #thisisqueensland #seeaustralia. Tourism Australia, Tourism and Events Queensland, and Capricorn Enterprise are keeping their eyes out for awesome shots to share with their followers.

4. If you see other awesome local and current pictures or posts, please share to help them to reach further.

5. Invite your friends and family to visit; they in turn can help promote the region to their family and friends.

6. If you own a business, fill complete Capricorn Enterprise's Economic Impact Survey to help collect important data which can be used to lobby for increased resources and support for this region.

7. Tourism operators can leverage off of a $2 million TEQ state wide campaign during April/May.

Tourism and Events Queensland is offering free standard holiday deals to appear online at Queensland.com. Bookings close April 21.