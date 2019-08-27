7 year old pushes for road safety at dangerous intersection

ROAD SAFETY: Jackson Caddell, 7, with his brother, Taylen, 6, ride their bikes to school. Jackson is concerned about the safety of the Hartley St intersection where they cross the road.

JACKSON Caddell is making waves in local council at just seven years of age.

The Emu Park child wrote to Livingstone Shire Council last month, addressing grave concerns about the dangerous crossing at a Hartley St intersection.

The letter came about after Jackson asked his mum, Tennille, how her day was and she told him she had approached council to look into the dangerous part of the road he crossed to and from school.

He then asked if he could write a persuasive letter - something he had learned to do at school this year. (see letter below)

"When I told him what the outcomes could be with his letter, he got really excited,” Tennille said. "He couldn't believe I could send his letter to the mayor, councillors, staff and local government.

"I've had no response from my online inquiry. Jackson's letter has had the most impact and action taken from it.”

The Hartley St intersection has a blind spot where children cannot see the traffic coming over the hill. Tennille Caddell

Councillor Adam Belot responded to the letter and agreed to meet with Jackson and a group of his friends at the intersection.

Tennille is worried that some day a child will be seriously injured.

"It's a terrible spot for them to navigate looking at the blind spot of traffic coming over the Hartley St hill, the roundabout and incoming traffic from Richard St,” she said.

"A crossing would be awesome or walk-through barrier where they dismount before they meet the road.

"I've seen many vehicles put on the skids as the kids fly down that hill and stop right on the road.

"Plus who knows, one day out of panic they mightn't stop in time - brakes fail, foot slips off the pedals ... hopefully this will never happen.

"I know we are there to supervise our own, but there's many other kids that aren't.

"Getting us all together will create more awareness and hopefully a result to keep our children safe as they cross that part of the road, whether it's going to and from school, to footy or visiting friends on a weekend.”

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig commended Jackson's initiative and praised him for wanting to make a difference in his community.

Since receiving the initial request from Jackson's mother and the subsequent letter from Jackson himself, council officers have been undertaking a full analysis of the situation and investigating the engineering issues in relation to the concerns raised regarding the current pedestrian crossing point at Hartley Street.

Over the past three weeks council has been gathering preliminary assessment data and will now also undertake additional traffic counts to determine the volume, speed and frequency of both vehicle movements as well as pedestrian and cyclist movements.

"This data will allow Council to make an informed assessment of all the available improvement options,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Potential improvement options being considered include existing road crossings designs and locations, pedestrian refuges, traffic lights, fencing and signage, as well as alternate routes.

"Council will also be liaising with the Emu Park State School Principal, P&C as well as the state government Department of Transport and Main Roads who provide significant funding support for council's principle cycleway network improvement program.”

It is anticipated that a substantive interim report will be available to brief Councillors and the community by September 9.

HAVE YOUR SAY

Meet today at 3.15pm out the front of the Men's Shed on Hartley St

Councillor Adam Belot and Mayor Bill Ludwig to be in attendance

All children, parents and residents invited

JACKSON'S LETTER:

Hello my name is Jackson Caddell, I'm 7 years old and I attend Emu Park State School and I'm in class 2/3B.

I am writing to you because I have a situation, most days I ride to school with my friends and brother, with a parent supervising us.

To and from school we have to walk our bikes across a scary road for kids and parents, this street is called Hartley street.

There are 2 reasons why I'm afraid-

1. If children are speeding down the hill and they don't brake in time when they get to the road there is a chance they will get run over or injured, there is nothing there to stop us to slow down before the road.

2. The traffic is coming from all directions, children have to look at the roundabout, down Richard street and up the end of Hartley street hill and I'm praying to god that nothing bad will happen and a child could get flattened and DIE, because of making the bad choice to cross the road at the wrong time.

This situation needs immediate attention, to solve the danger a pedestrian crossing would be awesome, or pedestrian lights or even a pedestrian crossing safe fence on both sides.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter, I hope we can solve this safety situation and keep Emu Park's children safe on our roads.

From

Jackson Caddell