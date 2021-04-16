70+ jobs as CQ bridges get major overhaul

Three bridges in Central Queensland will undergo a major overhaul and is expected to create 70 jobs.

Close to 70 jobs will be created with the Palaszczuk Government announcing three major bridge overhauls as part of the state’s economic recovery.

Two ageing timber bridges at Banana and Roundstone creeks will be replaced and a third at Callide Creek will receive an overhaul as part of a $29.6 million program to improve safety and accessibility on the region‘s busy highways.

Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said the works were vital to support the future growth of the agriculture and freight industries by removing current weight limitations associated with the ageing bridges.

“The Palaszczuk Government has committed $24.8 million to make this important goal a reality – part of a record $17.8 billion for regional roads and transport, supporting more than 16,000 jobs,” Mr Saunders said.

“Replacing ageing timber bridges is essential to improve freight connectivity as well as improve access, reliability and flood immunity.

“These investments also extend the life of the bridge and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance and interruptions to local traffic.

The Banana Creek Bridge, south of Banana on the Leichhardt Highway, will be replaced with a higher, wider, concrete structure to improve safety and flood immunity.

Whereas the Roundstone Creek Bridge, west of Moura on the Dawson Highway, will also be replaced by a more modern structure. This bridge is one of the last two remaining timber bridges between Gladstone and Springsure.

The Callide Creek Bridge, south of Jambin on the Burnett Highway, is set to receive structural improvements to ensure it can accommodate expected growth in freight traffic.

“Together, these projects will ensure Queenslanders are driving on better roads while providing an important economic boost, creating jobs in communities around the state,” Mr Saunders said.

Mr Saunders said the construction contract for the three bridges had been awarded to Hazzell Brothers.

Each of the projects is expected to be completed by early 2022 and road users are reminded to be patient, obey changed traffic conditions and plan their journey.

For up-to-date information on roadworks and other traffic information, visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or call 13 19 40.

Banana Creek Bridge Replacement project

The Banana Creek Bridge Replacement project is a $7.7 million commitment by the Palaszczuk Government.

An average of 20 direct jobs will be supported over the life of the project.

Callide Creek Bridge Strengthening and Widening project

The Callide Creek Bridge Strengthening and Widening project is a $3.9 million investment by the Palaszczuk Government through the State-controlled Road Network Upgrades – Priority Candidate program.

An average of 13 direct jobs will be supported over the life of the project.

Roundstone Creek Bridge

The $12 million Roundstone Creek Bridge Replacement project is funded by the Palaszczuk Government through the State-controlled Road Network Upgrades – Priority Candidate

An average of 35 direct jobs will be supported over the life of the Roundstone Creek Bridge project.

The Roundstone Creek Overflow project will install new drainage structures to improve flood immunity and is jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments under the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative ($4.8 million Australian Government and $1.2 million Queensland Government).