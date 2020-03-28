70 news cases for Queensland, CQ remains at five

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND has escaped again with no more new COVID-19 cases confirmed, following the latest alert for today, Saturday March 28.

Queensland has 70 new confirmed cases according to Queensland Health, raising the state total to 625.

Central Queensland total confirmed cases remain at five.

CQ’s first case was confirmed on March 13.

Four cases are believed to be from two families that travelled overseas together.

Three were alerted on March 23 and a fourth on March 25.

Two flights landing in Rockhampton from last Thursday were published as a public health alert for contact tracing to COVID-19.

VA1234 left Brisbane for Rockhampton on March 19.

The close contact rows are 18, 19, 20, 21, 22.

VA1249 also left Brisbane for Rockhampton on March 19.

The close contact rows for this flight are 20, 21 and 22.

All travelled arriving from interstate after midnight Wednesday March 25 must self quarantine for 14 days, even if you have no symptoms.

Passengers from international flights must also isolate for 14 days.

If you develop symptoms, call your GP or 13HEALTH on 13 43 25 84.

Symptoms include fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.