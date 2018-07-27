Menu
A BB gun and drugs.
Crime

$70,000 of meth, gun seized by police

Madura Mccormack
by
27th Jul 2018 7:50 AM

A 36-year-old Hay Point woman will face Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday after police allegedly found $70,000 worth of methamphetamines during a raid.   

Police raided the Rasmussen Dr home about 10am on Thursday after a tip-off from the community about suspicious behaviour.   

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said the bust has allegedly resulted in $70,000 worth of drugs being taken off Mackay's streets.   

"That's probably 7200 hits off the street, it's a great win for the community," he claimed 

"Drug crime is a focus and that will not change."  

A 36-year-old Hay Point woman has been charged with unlawful possession of weapons, unlawful possession of explosives, possession of dangerous drugs and supply of dangerous drugs.   

