ONLY IN BUNDY: Reporter Chris Burns takes an 'ice' break from reporting and gives the new Bundy Rum flavour a thumbs-up.
Offbeat

NewsMail reporter gives new Bundy Rum Ice Break a taste test

Chris Burns
Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
14th Oct 2019 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION by NewsMail reporter Chris Burns.

I was apprehensive about Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break, the new drink on the block today.

I was supposed to be the guinea pig experimenting the taste while in the newsroom, and my reaction was "pretty bloody good".

It did not taste how I expected.

It tasted like Christmas.

 

Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
Or more accurately, it tasted like brandy-flavoured custard, which is quite possibly in my top five favourite things that I can do in December.

It's a nice novelty, and yet it wouldn't be my drink of choice. I'd rather have a Bundy Rum, or an Ice Break.

I give it a 7/10, mainly because it tastes better than I first expected.

We had some trouble finding this flavour in Bundaberg, and our sports journalist went on quite the quest.

He brought back a drink to share, and a report that Avoca IGA had it in stock. Puma was also having it stocked.

Those are the confirmed places but undoubtedly more stores will do so as well.

bundaberg rum editors picks ice break
Bundaberg News Mail

