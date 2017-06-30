72 ACROSS THE REGION

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

TODAY:

12AM:

Spring Garden Spectacular Gardening Competition. The annual Spring Garden Spectacular Gardening Competition celebrates our local residents, communities, schools and businesses and their gardens. Competition closes September 15. Judging will be held September 27 - 29 with the presentation held October 7 and bus tours on October 8. For entry forms or more information phone 1300 22 55 77 or email enquiries@rrc.qld.gov.au.

7.30AM:

U3A's Friday morning tai chi group at the Kershaw Gardens (north Entrance). Newcomers welcome. Phone 4936 4792 for more details.

8AM: NAIDOC Golf Day at Capricornia Country Club, Richardson Road, North Rockhampton. 3 person Ambrose. 9am tee off. Registration 8am. Cost $30 per person. Breakfast available. at 7.30am. Phone DCYAS 4922 6180 for more information.

8.30AM:

Market Day outside The Good Guys, Redhill Homemakers Centre for the Royal Flying Doctor Service R'ton Auxiliary.

9.30AM:

Wandal Craft Group hold craft days each Friday at the CWA Hall. All welcome

9.30AM:

Yoga for Beginners at Thwaite Park, Keppel Cove Estate, Zilzie. Bring a yoga mat or towel, a light cover and water. Phone 4913 3840.

10AM:

Conversational English at North Rockhampton Library. Practice your English language in a relaxed, informal setting while meeting new people in the community. The sessions are free and open to anyone interested in supporting adult new readers. Phone 4936 8043 for more information.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities will be held until Sunday July 9. Cost $5.50 per person. Climb aboard restored passenger carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones, explore the C17 Steam Loco.

10AM:

Winter Woolly Craft at Byfield Library. Turn wool into hanging works of art to decorate your room and transform a white sock into a cute snowman. Ages 6+ (Please bring your own sock if possible.) Call 4913 3850 to book your spot.

11AM:

Capricorn Coast Rotary Golf 4 Ball Ambrose at Yeppoon Golf Club. Cost $45 per player, $180 per team. Includes BBQ lunch. Phone 0488 449 954.

3PM:

Lively music at Rockhampton Regional Library. Listen to beautiful music played on the Helene Jones piano each month. Keen musicians are invited to register for a particular date throughout the year. Contact the Libraries' administration office on 4936 8043 to claim your performance date.

3.30PM:

Anime / Manga Drawing Club at North Rockhampton Library. Keen cartoonists are invited to practice drawing skills and learn from each other in a supportive environment. Bring your pens, pencils, and paper to the library for a relaxed art experience. Phone 4936 8043 for more information.

4PM:

Youth Movies at Yeppoon Town Hall. The Smurfs: The Lost Village (G) - 4pm to 5.30pm Beauty and The Beast (PG) - 6.30pm to 8:45 pm. Tickets on sale at the Community Centre or at the venue 45 minutes before screening. Cost $5 per person.

7PM:

Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7.00, Skate Hire - Quads $1.00, Inlines $2.00. Sausage Sizzle & Snack Shop available. Contact Judi on 0487 472 951.

7PM:

iMPRO at The Workshop. Classical improvisation after the style of various classical composers, such as Beethoven, Bach and Schubert. Part of the Orpheus Club 'Festival in a String Quartet' Tour 2017. Cost $15 adults, $5 children, $10 concession and students.

TOMORROW:

8.30AM:

Market Day outside The Good Guys, Redhill Homemakers Centre for the Royal Flying Doctor Service R'ton Auxiliary.

9AM:

DCYS NAIDOC Touch Day at Cyril Connell Touch Fields. Cost $60 per team. Phone 4922 6180 for more information.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities will be held until Sunday July 9. Cost $5.50 per person. Climb aboard restored passenbger carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones, explore the C17 Steam Loco.

10.30AM:

Come and Try Girl Guides Day at 32 Larnach Street, Allenstown. Various Guiding activities suitable for ages 5 - Games, Songs, Practical Skills and Craft. Make new friends - Meet the Qld State Commissioner - Enjoy a free sausage sizzle. Talk to us about training as a leader in a positive, enriching organisation. Phone Alison 0477 980 077 for more information.

1.30 PM:

Old Time / New Vogue Dance at Cawarral Community Hall. Cost $10. Phone 4935 4866 or 0417 346 061 for more information.

L-R: NAIDOC entrants Renae Mitchell, Nikeytah Hill ,LeLarnie Hatfield, Davina Toby, Hayley Doyle and Jordan Young Melissa Mills Photography

SUNDAY:

7AM:

Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair at Hinchcliffe Street.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking, craft and beautiful fashion.

9.30AM:

NAIDOC Flag Raising Ceremony at Rockhampton Regional Council. Free event.

10AM:

Mt Chalmers History Centre open day. Entry is free but donations are appreciated.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities will be held until Sunday July 9. Cost $5.50 per person. Climb aboard restored passenger carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones, explore the C17 Steam Loco, ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

11AM:

NAIDOC Super 8's Cricket Bash at Victoria Park. Phone Robert Garrett 0426 208 569 for more information.

2PM:

Annual Service of Remembrance at St Christopher's Chapel, Nerimbera. The ceremony will recognise and remember the strong bonds of friendship previously forged between our region and US Forces during WWII.

4PM:

Northern Uni Games Welcome Ceremony with CQ Eat Street at CQUniversity. Join CQUniversity for the opening of the 2017 Northern University Games! Food and drinks available for purchase by CQ Eat Street Market stalls, entertainment, rides and more. Guest speaker Olympian Anna Meares OAM. Food and drinks available for purchase by CQ Eat Street.