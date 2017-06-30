24°
News

72 ACROSS THE REGION

30th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.
FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend. Archer Park Rail Museum

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY:

12AM:

Spring Garden Spectacular Gardening Competition. The annual Spring Garden Spectacular Gardening Competition celebrates our local residents, communities, schools and businesses and their gardens. Competition closes September 15. Judging will be held September 27 - 29 with the presentation held October 7 and bus tours on October 8. For entry forms or more information phone 1300 22 55 77 or email enquiries@rrc.qld.gov.au.

7.30AM:

U3A's Friday morning tai chi group at the Kershaw Gardens (north Entrance). Newcomers welcome. Phone 4936 4792 for more details.

8AM: NAIDOC Golf Day at Capricornia Country Club, Richardson Road, North Rockhampton. 3 person Ambrose. 9am tee off. Registration 8am. Cost $30 per person. Breakfast available. at 7.30am. Phone DCYAS 4922 6180 for more information.

8.30AM:

Market Day outside The Good Guys, Redhill Homemakers Centre for the Royal Flying Doctor Service R'ton Auxiliary.

9.30AM:

Wandal Craft Group hold craft days each Friday at the CWA Hall. All welcome

9.30AM:

Yoga for Beginners at Thwaite Park, Keppel Cove Estate, Zilzie. Bring a yoga mat or towel, a light cover and water. Phone 4913 3840.

10AM:

Conversational English at North Rockhampton Library. Practice your English language in a relaxed, informal setting while meeting new people in the community. The sessions are free and open to anyone interested in supporting adult new readers. Phone 4936 8043 for more information.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities will be held until Sunday July 9. Cost $5.50 per person. Climb aboard restored passenger carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones, explore the C17 Steam Loco.

10AM:

Winter Woolly Craft at Byfield Library. Turn wool into hanging works of art to decorate your room and transform a white sock into a cute snowman. Ages 6+ (Please bring your own sock if possible.) Call 4913 3850 to book your spot.

11AM:

Capricorn Coast Rotary Golf 4 Ball Ambrose at Yeppoon Golf Club. Cost $45 per player, $180 per team. Includes BBQ lunch. Phone 0488 449 954.

3PM:

Lively music at Rockhampton Regional Library. Listen to beautiful music played on the Helene Jones piano each month. Keen musicians are invited to register for a particular date throughout the year. Contact the Libraries' administration office on 4936 8043 to claim your performance date.

3.30PM:

Anime / Manga Drawing Club at North Rockhampton Library. Keen cartoonists are invited to practice drawing skills and learn from each other in a supportive environment. Bring your pens, pencils, and paper to the library for a relaxed art experience. Phone 4936 8043 for more information.

4PM:

Youth Movies at Yeppoon Town Hall. The Smurfs: The Lost Village (G) - 4pm to 5.30pm Beauty and The Beast (PG) - 6.30pm to 8:45 pm. Tickets on sale at the Community Centre or at the venue 45 minutes before screening. Cost $5 per person.

7PM:

Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7.00, Skate Hire - Quads $1.00, Inlines $2.00. Sausage Sizzle & Snack Shop available. Contact Judi on 0487 472 951.

7PM:

iMPRO at The Workshop. Classical improvisation after the style of various classical composers, such as Beethoven, Bach and Schubert. Part of the Orpheus Club 'Festival in a String Quartet' Tour 2017. Cost $15 adults, $5 children, $10 concession and students.

TOMORROW:

8.30AM:

Market Day outside The Good Guys, Redhill Homemakers Centre for the Royal Flying Doctor Service R'ton Auxiliary.

9AM:

DCYS NAIDOC Touch Day at Cyril Connell Touch Fields. Cost $60 per team. Phone 4922 6180 for more information.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities will be held until Sunday July 9. Cost $5.50 per person. Climb aboard restored passenbger carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones, explore the C17 Steam Loco.

10.30AM:

Come and Try Girl Guides Day at 32 Larnach Street, Allenstown. Various Guiding activities suitable for ages 5 - Games, Songs, Practical Skills and Craft. Make new friends - Meet the Qld State Commissioner - Enjoy a free sausage sizzle. Talk to us about training as a leader in a positive, enriching organisation. Phone Alison 0477 980 077 for more information.

1.30 PM:

Old Time / New Vogue Dance at Cawarral Community Hall. Cost $10. Phone 4935 4866 or 0417 346 061 for more information.

L-R: NAIDOC entrants Renae Mitchell, Nikeytah Hill ,LeLarnie Hatfield, Davina Toby, Hayley Doyle and Jordan Young
L-R: NAIDOC entrants Renae Mitchell, Nikeytah Hill ,LeLarnie Hatfield, Davina Toby, Hayley Doyle and Jordan Young Melissa Mills Photography

SUNDAY:

7AM:

Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair at Hinchcliffe Street.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking, craft and beautiful fashion.

9.30AM:

NAIDOC Flag Raising Ceremony at Rockhampton Regional Council. Free event.

10AM:

Mt Chalmers History Centre open day. Entry is free but donations are appreciated.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities will be held until Sunday July 9. Cost $5.50 per person. Climb aboard restored passenger carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones, explore the C17 Steam Loco, ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

11AM:

NAIDOC Super 8's Cricket Bash at Victoria Park. Phone Robert Garrett 0426 208 569 for more information.

2PM:

Annual Service of Remembrance at St Christopher's Chapel, Nerimbera. The ceremony will recognise and remember the strong bonds of friendship previously forged between our region and US Forces during WWII.

4PM:

Northern Uni Games Welcome Ceremony with CQ Eat Street at CQUniversity. Join CQUniversity for the opening of the 2017 Northern University Games! Food and drinks available for purchase by CQ Eat Street Market stalls, entertainment, rides and more. Guest speaker Olympian Anna Meares OAM. Food and drinks available for purchase by CQ Eat Street.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  getting out naidoc school holiday activities school holidays what's on what's on around the region

EXCLUSIVE: 40 jobs as global retailer reveals Rocky store

EXCLUSIVE: 40 jobs as global retailer reveals Rocky store

International fashion giant to open mega store in Rockhampton within months

CQ Mums forced to travel hours to Rocky to give birth

Rebecca Hill and Joshua Chalk with baby Violett Ann-maree Chalk, born January 27.

Soon-to-be mums left stranded outside of Rocky

Mega military exercise to give Rocky $5M shot in the arm

No. 1 Airfield Operations Support Squadron personnel use forklifts to load a No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster during Exercise Talisman Saber 2013. Photo: LAC David Said

It's expected to boost the economy by millions

A Blooming great weekend coming up soon

Music and dance rule at Tropical Bloom

Since 2014 numbers have doubled every year

Local Partners

Andersons celebrate 60 years

STAN and Fay (nee Barry ) Anderson celebrate 60 years of marriage today.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Watch: Amazing footage of dolphin swimming with tourist off GKI

Dolphins filmed by Sean Appleton off Putney Beach at Great Keppel Island.

Chance encounter caught on camera

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

Foxtel will broadcast the fight live, and here's where you can watch it in Central Queensland

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Fashion haven: Retail giant opens Rocky store

Universal store staff Ellen Stevens, Tavia Harker, Eimily Shepherd, Ashlee Edwards and Harrison Scott.

Customers flock to Stocklands new retail chain

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Priced for Immediate Sale!

14/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre &...

Future Development Potential!

26 Poplar Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 2 1 1 Serious Offers...

This Cooee Bay cottage is situated on 2 lots offering the potential buyer opportunity to develop in the future STCA. • Solid rock-block house • 2 bedrooms, 1...

Fantastic Family Home

316 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $342,000

Giving you a fantastic family home in the heart of Frenchville, beautifully presented throughout. You are going to fall in love with the modern kitchen and...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $215,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

Large Family Home with all the Extras!

19 Monte Carlo Avenue, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

You will fall in love with the space and quality of this GJ Gardner home! 280m2 of comfortable family living enhanced by 9ft. ceilings with extra features to...

Beach Location + Pool &amp; Shed!

24A Sunflower Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Situated in Kinka Beach just a short stroll to the beach or a minutes’ walk to the local fish and chip shop this property is perfect for a holiday beach house!

Luxurious Home, Designed for Today&#39;s Needs!

29 Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Master built by B.M. Matheson Builders, this immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality...

Dual Living Opportunity across from the Beach!

19 Kennedy Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy living by the beach in this very spacious Zilzie home offering dual living opportunity! Two separate fully functional living areas split over two levels with...

Stunning Tropical Oasis In The Heart Of Frenchville - $349,000

188 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

You will absolutely love this truly amazing tropical paradise right in the heart of Frenchville, in a quiet cul de sac street, within walking distance to the...

Blink and you will MISS OUT!!!

36 Nathan Street, The Range 4700

House 2 1 1 $289,000

Perched high on Nathan Street sits this well presented home in an idyllic location, close to parks and walkways is the ideal property for first home owners to...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!