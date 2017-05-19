72 hours across the CQ region

Matt Gakowski at the PBR Bull Riding at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

TODAY

9AM:

Rockhampton Eisteddfod is held throughout May with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Sessions generally are held at 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm at both venues. Tickets are $8 for adults. Visit www.rockhampton eisteddfod.org.au for more information.

10AM:

CQLX Saleyards Tours at CQLX Gracemere as part of Wholly Cow Month. The tour will show the process involved from receiving delivery of cattle, drafting process, scanning process, cattle auction, weighing and stud selling facility. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth .com.au.

10AM:

Spheros (beginner) session at Mount Morgan Library. Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Phone 4936 8043 for more information.

10AM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition: An exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon

11AM:

6PM:

Superhero Disco at Access Recreation. Come dressed as your favourite superhero and prepare to save the world. Sausage sizzle, soft drinks available. Cost $2. Phone 4922 7151 for more information.

6PM:

Brazillian Beef and Beer at the Victoria Tavern as part of Wholly Cow Month. Brazillian Skyfire BBQ. 5 courses of beef including a range of international beers. Cost $55. To book phone 4922 3869. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth. com.au.

7.30PM:

An old time/new vogue dance at The Caves recreational hall. Live music with Twocan. Prizes, raffle and great supper just $10 Ring Jerry if you require further information on 0418784608

8.30PM:

Music open mic night at the Red Dahlia Bar. If you have the music in you, let it out at this event. Original music and covers welcome. BYO instrument or backing track on ipod or similar device. Doors open at 7.30pm. Phone Thabo on 0413 357 789 for more information.

TOMORROW

9AM:

Rockhampton Eisteddfod is held throughout May with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Sessions generally are held at 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm at both venues. Tickets are $8 for adults. Visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod.org.au for more information.

10AM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition: An exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon

11AM:

Teen Spheros (beginner) session at North Rockhampton Library. Discover the fascinating world of robotics with the library's suite of robots. Phone 4936 8043 for more information.

11.30AM:

The Long Paddock Luncheon @ The Stirling as part of Wholly Cow Month. Sit and enjoy a long lunch, as three courses are plated up using the Region's best produce. Guest speakers from the beef industry will discuss beef producing opportunities and innovations. Cost $45. Tickets available by phoning 4922 6222. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth.com.au.

1.30PM: Thomos DIY Weber BBQ Cooking Class as part of Wholly Cow Month at 7/415 Yaamba Road. This is a free event. To book email: thomos@my.betta.com.au. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth.com.au.

2PM:

Rockhampton Relay for Life 2017 at Tom Nutley Field, Colts Rugby Union Oval. Opening ceremony at 2pm, candlelight ceremony 7pm and closing ceremony 8am (Sunday). Registrations $40. Phone 1300 353 565 for more information.

2PM:

Rockhampton Ostomy Support Group will meet at Community Health Centre, Cambridge Street Entrance. All Ostomates, families and carers welcome. Phone Frank/Marj 49210728 for further information.

2PM:

Thomos DIY Weber BBQ Cooking Class as part of Wholly Cow Month at 7/415 Yaamba Road. This is a free event. To book email: thomos@my.betta.com.au. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth.com.au.

4PM:

Africa Day Celebration 2017 at Bauhinia House. The event will include a showcase of culture, traditions and food. Cost $20. Contact Lawrence 0438 170 588 for more information.

6PM:

Beef and Beer Boutique Event @ The Regent as part of Wholly Cow Month. A beef tapas menu and matching beers make this a boutique event not to be missed! Cost $55. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth. com.au.

7PM:

Great Western Hotel PBR Challenge, Great Western Hotel

8PM:

Relive the King's triumphant return to the stage as Mark Anthony recreates this historic period with Elvish - One Night In Vegas at the Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets $69.90. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au

SUNDAY

7AM:

Million Paws Walk at Rigarlsford Park, 205 Elphinstone St, Koongal. On the day registration opens: 7.00am. Visit www.millionpawswalk.-

com.au for more information.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion. Over 120 Stalls.

9AM:

Rockhampton Eisteddfod is held throughout May with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Sessions generally are held at 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm at both venues. Tickets are $8 for adults. Visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod.org.au for more information.

10AM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition: An exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon.

12PM:

Trampoline Charity Golf Day at Rockhampton Golf Club. Registrations close at 11.30am. Shotgun start at 12pm. 18 hole/2-ball ambrose. $35 per player. Phone 0418 984 302 for details.

12PM:

Beefing Sunday Up @ Restaurant 98 as part of Wholly Cow Month. Chef Sue Mitchel will step you through delightful courses, alluring your taste buds with great beef, produce and flavours. Treasury Wines representative, Carissa Stark will speak about the wines that are matched to the menu. Cost $120 per head. For more information visit www.whollycowmonth.com.au.

5PM:

Twilight Yoga held at Col Brown Park, Victoria Parade. If it has rained, is raining or looks like rain the class will be held at the studio - 13 Murray Street, Wandal. Phone Tracey on 0427 038 057 for more information.