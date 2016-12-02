72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Rock Force at the Great Western Hotel tonight. Performing all your favourite covers from all your favourite bands.

TODAY

12.30pm-3.30pm: Women's Health Centre 25 year celebration at the centre, 225 Bolsover St. Open house event.

7pm: Rock Force at the Great Western Hotel. Performing all your favourite covers from all your favourite bands. $10 tickets. Tickets avilable online now: rockhamptontickets.com.au.

7.30pm: Old time /new vogue dance at The Caves Hall. Live music. Entry and supper $10. For further information call Jerry 0418784608.

TOMORROW

8am-10am: Rufus & Coco Santa Paw professional Santa photos with your pet at Stockland Rockhampton. Free for all digital photography. Booking a time slot is essential, contact the Customer Care desk at Stockland Rockhampton.

9am: Gracemere Lions Christmas Markets in Conaghan Park, Lawrie St, Gracemere. Santa will be there at 9.30am. Gracemere Sing Australia will be singing Christmas Carols and Lions Christmas Cakes and Puddings available. Come along and have Breakfast in the park. Lions have Bacon n Egg Burgers, Sausage sizzle, Cold drinks, Tea & Coffee for Sale. Information and stall bookings: 49331165.

10am: Cr Jan Kelly will launch the book "Marking Time & Place: Remembering people and events of the Livingstone Shire" at the Yeppoon Library, followed by morning tea. Copies of the book available at a special launch price of $10.

10am: Santa at the City Centre Plaza with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Free Santa Photos start from 10:30am.

10am: National Gelatissimo Day at Gelatissimo in Stockland Rockhampton. Offering the first 50 customers a free one flavour scoop.

3pm: Capricornia Silver Band's Christmas concert "Silver Bells” being held at the Rockhampton Presbyterian Church near the corner of Denham and Alma Streets.

4pm-9pm: CQ Eat Street and Christmas Markets at Rockhampton Showgrounds. $2 entry. CQ Mummas Markets and Christmas Market stalls, face painting, meet Santa, live music by Sophie Rose Raymond, performances by Luminious Event Displays and demonstrations by World Gym, Jazzin Fitness and Pure Ambitionz-Angel Dance.

5.30pm: Beyond Gravity Pole Fitness Academy will be hosting a "Night with the Stars" Showcase at Flamingos nightclub. Doors open at 5.30pm and performances kick off at 6pm. Tickets are $10, available on the door. Come dressed as your favourite 'celebrity' for your chance to win the Best Dressed. For more information phone 0431 343 841 or visit the Beyond Gravity Pole Fitness Rockhampton Facebook page.

6pm: Summer Holiday exhibition at The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon. Light refreshments and cash bar available.

6.30pm: Licenced Christmas Karaoke, Ridgelands Hall fundraiser. Gold coin donation, BBQ, raffle and auction.

6.30pm: Allsorts Open Mic night at The Workshop, 45 East St, Rockhampton. All-ages show at 6:30pm, 15+ show at 8:30pm.

SUNDAY

8am: Arcade carpark markets at the Kern Arcade, Bolsover St.

8am: Fig Tree Creek Markets at Ross Creek Roundabout, Yeppoon.

10am: Mt. Chalmers History centre, 24, School St, will be open to the public to view a pictorial display of life and time in an old gold and copper mining town. Free entry but donations are appreciated. Contact Sue 49344293.

1pm-4pm: Trains in the park at Leichhardt Park, Cnr Campbell and Cambridge St. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive. Enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.

1pm: Country Music Group perform at the Yeppoon Town Hall. Entry $8, includes afternoon tea. All proceeds go towards RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

6.30pm: Emu Park Lions Club and Combined Churches 'Carols by Candlelight'. Safe candles sponsored by local businesses will be available on the night. A sausage sizzle and soft drinks will be available from 5:30pm.