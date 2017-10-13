72 hours across the region

TODAY:

U3A's Friday morning tai chi group meets in the Kershaw Gardens at the North entrance, off the traffic circle near Stocklands. Newcomers are always welcome as visitors, with the hope that they will continue and join U3A (annual membership $15, July to December $7.50). For details contact Shirley, 07 4936 4792 (with message bank).

Rockhampton Antique Collectable Fair at the Rockhampton James Lawrence Pavilion. Cost $8 (children under 14 years free).

Wandal Craft Group meet at CWA Hall Wandal Road. The do craft by hand and also do sewing machine items.

Conversational English at the North Rockhampton Library. Cost is free. Phone 4936 8043.

Lively Rhyme Time at Gracemere Library. Cost is free. Phone 4936 8043.

TechnoTots at North Rockhampton Library. Cost is Free. Phone 4936 8043.

10AM - 11.30AM:

Lively Knitting and Crochet Clubs at Mount Morgan Library. Cost is Free. Phone 4936 8043.

What's a psychologist. Talk with Rockhampton Psychology for Mental Health Week at Rockhampton Regional Libraries as part of Mental Health Week. What does a psychologist do? Get up close and personal with a psychologist from the Rockhampton Psychology Services as they share their insights into how people tick. Ranee will also give you some easy to implement, helpful tips for work-homelife balance.

Tech Troubles at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Cost is Free. Bring along your portable device to receive one-on-one assistance from one of our helpful volunteer trainers from the Library Technology Centre. Phone 4936 8043.

Luna Markets in Quay Street. Luna Markets is a monthly market supporting local Rockhampton businesses. With a large variety of stalls including children's clothing, jewellery, homewares, candles & food stalls. Free event. Phone 0409 534 656.

Silky Fuzz at The Workshop. This is a licenced event. Under 18's must be with a guardian. Cost is a gold coin donation. Phone 4922 7151.

6.30PM - 11.30PM: Yeppoon Day Night Pharmacy Pinefest Ambassador Quest Ball under the stars at Tropical Pines, Pineapple Drive Yeppoon. There will be return buses running from Hill Street. Includes pre-dinner nibbles, drink and two course meal with entertainment provided by the Rhonda Janes band. For more information visit www.yeppoonlions.com.au/pinefest/events/

au/pinefest/events/

TOMORROW:

Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest. CQ coulda beens bringing you all the local sport news and drama with Triple M's B team live on the Yeppoon Foreshore from 8am-10am. Come and cheer on some of our local footy stars in the pineapple tossing. Keppel Bay Sailing Club discover sailing from 8am-10am. Pinefest High Tea in the Commodore Room at Keppel Bay Sailing Club 2pm. Please contact the sailing club on 4939 9500. Family Movie Night from 6pm on the Yeppoon Foreshore. Free Admission.

Rockhampton Antique Collectable Fair at the Rockhampton James Lawrence Pavilion. Cost $8 (children under 14 years free).

Central Queensland District Mens Bowls Association will hold a day of bowls at Diggers Memorial Bowls Club to honour their president of five years. Includes two games of bowls. Cost is $100 per team or $25 per person and includes lunch and nibbles. Bookings phone 0477 054 948.

1PM - 3PM: Arts in the Park at the Botanic Gardens. Meet at the Gardens Tearooms. Workshops are free and places limited. To Book visit www.rockhamptontickets.com.au to register.

com.au to register.

Mount Morgan Rotary Club presents a Fabulous, Decadent "eat me” afternoon tea at Barree Hall Razorback Rd, Barree. Cost $30 and includes bubbles, punch, games, raffles, music and maddest hat competition. Phone 0449 688 516 or 0490 333 608 to book. Funds raised for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park , 4Klm East of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Road. For more information phone Don 49221788.

Bare Knuckles Fight Club's Road to Glory fight night, Cap Coast Recreation Centre, Cordingley St, Yeppoon. Tickets $20 general admission, $35 ringside seating; phone 0484 302 615 or 0423 629 278

7.30PM - 10.30PM: Global Champagne Day at The Upper Level, Headricks Lane. Cost $225. The Champagne Dame celebrates champagne, crafting a theme that leads champagne lovers all over Australia on an exciting path of discovery. The Hidden Treasures champagne series of 2017 will explore the 'Hidden Treasures' of Champagne - an alluring line-up of rare champagnes created by passionate growers. Phone 0425 242 166 or email tara@thechampagnedame.com.

com.

SUNDAY:

Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest. Yeppoon Lions Pinefest Beach Carnivale 9am to 8pm on the Yeppoon Foreshore. Includes rides, and market stalls and JRT Family Stage Program Including entertainment by talented emerging and professional artists. Keppel Bay Sailing Club Fireworks Spectacular 8pm. Coal Train Grand Street Parade 10.30am to 11.30am James Street Yeppoon. Marshalling from 9am at Yeppoon Railway Station, Judging from 9.30am to 10.15am. No registration but some safety rules apply.

Yeppoon Golf Club's Walkabouts Social Golf Rockhampton. Register by 7.15am for a 7.30 tee off. Cost $20 for 18 holes for members ($25 for non members). To book phone 4939 1056.

Rockhampton Antique Collectable Fair at the Rockhampton James Lawrence Pavilion. Cost $8 (children under 14 years free).

Emu Park Markets at Bell Park. Biggest and best markets on the Capricorn Coast with more than 100 stalls including fruit and vegetables, handmade arts and crafts, food and coffee.

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4Klms East of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Road. For more information phone Don 49221788.

Care and Share Rockhampton cent sale at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs Street. Free lucky door, multi draw raffles, 40 kids snap, money board. Afternoon tea $1 a plate.

Dance Infusion Yeppoon presents Dance Spectacular at the Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets available from www.seeitlive.com.au

Twilight Yoga at Col Brown Park. A simple and fun sequence suitable for all ability levels. Your donation will be passed onto the First Step Himalaya, who are rebuilding schools and training centres in the earthquake devastated areas of Nepal.

Collective Chakradance Circule at the Yeppoon Community Development Centre.

Alcia Bickett Psychic Medium at the Rockhampton Leagues Club. Tickets $40.