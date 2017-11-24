72 hours across the region

Barbara Grant is coming up from the Gold Coast to talk about her lifelong association with Killin/McRich/Yungaba - a fine example of Rockhampton's architectural heritage.

TODAY:

7.30AM:

U3A's Friday morning tai chi group meets in the Kershaw Gardens at the North entrance, off the traffic circle near Stocklands. Newcomers are always welcome as visitors, with the hope that they will continue and join U3A (annual membership $15, July to December $7.50). For details contact Shirley, 07 4936 4792 (with message bank).

9.30AM:

Wandal Craft Group meet at CWA Hall Wandal Road - they do craft by hand and also sewing machine items.

10AM:

White Ribbon Day Event at Ergon Building, Alma Street, Rockhampton.

10AM:

Lively toddler time at Gracemere Library. Free event. Phone 4936 8043.

10AM:

Conversational English at North Rockhampton Library. Free event. Phone 0436 8043.

10AM:

Lively knitting and Crochet clubs at Mount Morgan Library. Free event. Phone 4936 8043.

10AM:

Baby time at Yeppoon Library. Free event. Phone 4913 3850.

11.30AM - 12.30PM:

White Ribbon Day Event at barbecue area at Building 1, Glenmore Road, North Rockhampton.

1.30PM:

Techn troubles at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Free event. Phone 4936 8043.

3PM:

Lively music at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Free event. Phone 4936 8043.

5PM:

Under 12's skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $4, includes skate hire.

6PM:

Young Guns Finals at the Great Western Hotel. Tickets available at www.-

greatwesternhotel.com.au.

6PM:

Lions Community Christmas Fair in the Square at The Bush Square, The Caves. Family fun event.

7PM:

All ages public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate hire - Quads $1, Inlines $2. Sausage sizzle & snack shop available. Contact Steph on 0487 472 951.

TOMORROW:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Market at Yeppoon Show grounds. Great variety of stalls. Phone 4939 7976.

8AM:

Free F45 Bootcamps. Download the FREE F45 Training App and book in for a the sessions online. Phone 0432 495 530 . Follow their facebook page to find out if the location is at St Ursula's College or Yeppoon Main Beach.

10AM:

Lively Rhyme Time at North Rockhampton Library. Free event. Phone 4936 8043.

10.30AM:

ADFAS Rockhampton presents Barbara Grant's illustrated presentation Memories of McRich, a glimpse into the fascinating past of one of Rockhampton's stately old homes in the Fitzroy Room of Rockhampton Regional Library. Visit www.adfas.org.or email rockhampton@adfas.org.

1PM:

Arts in the Park at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event. Phone 4932 9000 to book.

1.30PM:

QCWA Gracemere Branch is hosting a Christmas Afternoon Tea at the Guide Hut in James Street. Lucky Door, Multi Draw, Raffle and a Christmas Hat Competition. Entry $5.00 For Bookings contact Alice Kelly 0n 49333528

2PM:

Capricorn Edible Plants Inc Christmas meeting will be held at Brushwood Glen Herb Nursery, 159 Auton and Johnson Road, The Caves, followed be Christmas dinner at The Caves Pub. Bookings essential, phone Gail on 4939 7638.

2PM:

Lively knitting and crochet clubs at Gracemere library. Free event. Phone 4936 8043.

3PM:

Capricornia Silver Band and Capricornia Winds Band are performing their Touch of Christmas concert at North Rockhampton High School Assembly Hall (access from Berserker Street). Cost $10.

4PM:

White Ribbon Day sausage sizzle at Victoria Park, Huish Drive, Wandal. Free event. Phone Anglican Mothers Union Australia on 0428 030 433 or 4922 9310.

SUNDAY:

8AM - 12PM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

8AM:

Heritage Markets Rockahmpton at the Heritage Village.

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table.

1PM:

The Cawarral Community Hall are holding their Country Music Afternoon. Cost is $5. Phone Del 4935 4866 or Jenny 0417 346 061.

2PM:

Escape to Wonderland hosted by Dance Star Studio at the Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets available by phoning 4927 4111.

2PM:

Adult Painting Classes at InspirexArt. Cost $35 per person. Phone 0427 934 841 to book.