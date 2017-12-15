72 hours across the region

Wonder will be screening at Optus' Movies under the Stars this weekend.

TODAY:

7:30PM:

U3A's Friday morning tai chi group meets in Kershaw Gardens at the North entrance, off the traffic circle near Stocklands. Newcomers are always welcome as visitors, with the hope that they will continue and join U3A (annual membership $15, July to December $7.50). For details contact Shirley, 07 4936 4792.

9AM:

Christmas holiday fun at the gym at Victoria Park Gymnastics and Trampoline Club. Holiday fun for children prep through to 13 years. Fully supervised indoor activity. Phone 4922 5986 to book.

9AM:

Creative Kids: Summer art sessions at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Creative Kids: Summer art sessions take place throughout December and January and are designed to give you and your child a fun and interactive bonding experience.

10AM:

Arts in the Park on Holidays (painting) at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Places are limited. Book at https://rockhamptontickets.com.au/event5901 to register.

10AM:

Reid's Gallery and Gift Shop at the Walter Reid Community Arts Centre open for finding the perfect Christmas gift.

10AM:

Christmas Creations at Yeppoon Library. Aimed at 9 to 15 years. Come along and make some crafty Christmas cards and beautiful decorations for your tree.

10.30AM:

Stockland Christmas Storytime at the new play space in the food court at Stockland Rockhampton.

11AM:

2017 Summer Solstice Cathedral Tour at the Capricorn Caves. For more information visit www.capricorncaves.com.au

11.15AM:

Stockland Christmas Storytime at the new play space in the food court at Stockland Rockhampton.

5PM:

Riverside Christmas Festival on Quay Street. Showcasing a variety of cuisines and beverages, market stalls, free Santa photos and Make your own Christmas presents, live entertainment, rides and amusements.

5PM:

Carols Spectacular at Calvary Rocky at Yeppoon State Primary School. Free community event including petting zoo, jumping castle, face painting and free dinner.

6PM:

InspirexArt's Sun Goddess - Paint'n'Sip Party. $55 per person. Phone 0427 934 841 to book.

6.30PM:

Larren Bean, Sports Bar, Park Avenue Hotel.

7PM:

Mason and Hayes at The Workshop

7PM:

Outdoor Cinema Mount Morgan #7 Damn. Free outdoor cinema showing Alf. Food and drinks available to purchase. Free event.

7.30PM:

Christmas old time/new vogue dance at The Caves Recreational Hall. Music by Twocan. Phone 0499 448 071 for more information.

7.30PM:

Bull ride at the Great Western. $10 per person.

7PM:

Christmas public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7.00, Skate Hire - Quads $1.00, Inlines $2.00. Sausage Sizzle & Snack Shop available. Last session for 2017, come dressed in your best Christmas clothes! Contact Steph on 0487 472 951.

9PM:

Velocity LIVE in the Bush Inn Bar and Grill.

TOMORROW:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Market at Yeppoon Showgrounds. Great variety of stalls.

8AM:

Yeppoon Boutique Markets in The Strand Hotel carpark on Queen Street Yeppoon.

9AM:

Kitten Adoption Day @ Pet Stock. Adoption fee for kittens $180 from Capricorn Animal Aid.

9.30AM:

Christmas Wreath Workshops at Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals. Cost $85 per person. Contact 0439 860 022.

9.30PM:

Livin Beach Volley Ball Charity Day at Indoor Sports Arena, Rockhampton. The event organised to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention. Book a team: visit www.livin.org.

10AM:

Roll Up! Caravan of Curiosities Sale at the Walter Reid Cultural Arts Centre.

10AM:

Kids Paint Classes at Inspirex Art Rockhampton. Cost $25 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.

11AM:

2017 Summer Solstice Cathedral Tour at the Capricorn Caves. For more information visit www.capricorncaves.com.au

1PM:

Arts in the Park (Clay) At the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Visit https://rockhamptontickets.com.au/event/5274

1PM:

Yeppoon Skate Park Re-opening at Appleton Park. Free event. Competition Registration from 10am - 11am, Skateboarding Heats from 11am - 1.30pm Under 12, 16s, Open Skateboard Finals under 12, 16, opens from 3pm onwards Chameleon Skateboarding Demonstrations on the day.

2PM:

Sketching Classes - all abilities at InspirexArt Rockhampton.

4PM:

Xmas Barbecue at the Rockhampton Aero Club.

6.30PM:

XMAS Bull Ride at the Great Western Hotel.

8.30PM:

Crowned Ruckus Presents Another End of the World Tour at the Lion Leigh Tavern featuring Psychosphere, Affinity Minus Perfection and the Enchiridion. $10 per person. 18+ event.

SUNDAY:

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton.

8AM:

Emu Park Markets at Bell Park.

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!

9AM:

Santa photos at Yeppoon Central.

9.30AM:

Christmas Carols Service at 360 Church, Yeppoon.

10AM:

Reid's Gallery and Gift Shop at the Walter Reid Community Arts Centre open for finding the perfect Christmas gift.

10AM:

Larren Bean, The Atrium, Tanby Garden Centre.

1PM:

Live on the Lawn - Sunday SEssions at The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.

1.30PM:

Christmas Country Hoe Down at the CDCMA Country Music Hall. Cost $15 per person. Featuring Keith Jamieson, Alisha Smith, Nell Carter, Cartlyn Jamieson and Stivie Finger. Phone 04277 731 088 to book.

2PM:

Adult Painting Classes at InspirexArt. Cost $35 per person. Phone 0427 934 841 for more information or to book.

2.30PM:

Piano Recital: Mozart, Janacek and Schumann at the Cathedral College. Gold coin donation at the door.

4.30PM:

Optus Movies Under the Stars at the Rockhampton Music Bowl. Free event. The event will include two movies including the newly released Wonder, currently screening in cinemas.

6PM:

Lights of Chrsiotmas at the Cathedral College.

6PM:

Gypsy Grooves and Civeaway Circle at Yeppoon Community Development Centre. You are invited to come dressed as your inner Wild Gypsy Woman. This is a free event. Email yeppoonredtent@gmail.com for more information.

6.30PM:

Carols on the Lawn at Rockhampton Baptist.

6.45PM:

2017 RRR Christmas Light Run at Judds Park. Come dress in your best Christmas decorations for a 7 or 11km run around town to see the best lights on display.

7PM:

Richardson Road Xmas Lights. "The Furries” they will be handing out candy canes to all children.