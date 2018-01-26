List: What's happening in CQ this Australia Day long weekend

L-R Alyssa Shaw, Aaron Duckworth and Tony Patterson watch the beach volley ball at the Great Australian Beach Party in Yeppoon on Australia Day.

AUSTRALIA DAY -

7AM:

The Capricorn Coast Australia Day Beach Party at Yeppoon Main Beach. Fun filled day of entertainment, performances, markets, food, live music, dance, competitions and monster fireworks.

7.30AM:

Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival at Brown Park. he Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival kicks off Australia Day Long Weekend 2018! Gates open at 7:30am Friday and Saturday, January 26 and 27. Come along & join in for a day of fun & entertainment with Cultural Markets along with the Rugby League Carnival. Register your team today or call for more information james.mundy-

@darumbal.org.au (07) 4922 6180.

8AM - 10AM:

Gracemere Australia Day at Cedic Archer Park. Hosted by Gracemere Lion's Club. Free Australia day breakfast with face painting, horn blowing, coffee van and balloon twisting. https://www.-

facebook.com/gracemere.qld.-

lions.org.au.

9AM - 12.30PM:

Australia day in Mount Morgan. Hosted by Mount Morgan Rotary. Free entry and free amusement rides for the children. Take a swim, go fishing, relax under the trees, enjoy the playground. Free face painting, ice cream BBQ, lamingtons, vegemite sandwiches and more.

10AM:

Australia Day at the Glenmore Tavern. Great food specials, free afternoon sausage sizzle and feature band Blended at 7.30pm.

10AM - 6PM:

Australia Day Hosted by Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds Inc. Mechanical bull, water slide, delicious food, jumping castle, cricket games, bar and canteen operating. https://www.facebook.com/-events/155307441858332/

10AM:

Australia Day Long Weekend at the Allenstown Hotel. Barbecue from 3pm. Free pool tables and free jukebox.

10AM:

Capricorn Coast Football Club is hosting a beach footy day as part of Yeppoon's Australia day beach party. The club's publicity coordinator Cody Pieper said the event's kick around competition will run from 10am to 2pm, with mini games of four to six players a side run throughout the day. There are prizes for the winners of the 'Kick a Ball' competition and the games we'll have going on. The girls team is a bit short as we've had a few senior members retire with injuries so we're looking for a few more sign-ons.

11AM:

Endless Summer Party Clubhouse at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

11AM:

Australia Day Poker and North Rockhampton Bowls Club.

11AM:

Kabra Hotel Australia Day Team Obstacle Course Challenge. Get your team enrolled and prepare for a great day full of fun and laughter. Barbecue lunch from 11am, best dressed aussie fashion parade, courtesy bus available, live entertainment from 1pm. To register phone 4933 1207.

11AM:

Straya Day BBQ at The Lionleigh. Australia day meat tray raffles, bottle of bundy for the best dressed winner. Aussie pub rock all day.

1PM:

All things Aussie at the Reddy (Red Lion Hotel). Prizes and give aways all day. Aussie throw down, pie tasting and eating competition, Tim Tam cocktails, ping pong table.

3PM:

Australia Day Party at The Rumble Inn. Lets celebrate "Australia Day" at The Rumble Inn. Start with a Ride to Keppel Sands departing South Side 3pm at The Rumble Inn meet up with the North side riders at the park on the corner Lakes Creek Road and Dee Street and head on down to check to see if the beer is cold. Then back to The Rumble Inn for a BBQ, games and celebrating.

4.30PM:

Great Australian Bites 2018 at the Rockhampton Riverfront. Head down to Riverside, on William and Quay Street, Rockhampton, to enjoy a mouth-watering range of locally produced dishes, fun activities for the kids and an exciting line-up of home-grown musical talent. Free entry. Visit www.qld.australiaday.org.au.

7PM:

Jacana Bushdancers invite you and your friends to an Australia day Bush Dance Friday, January 26 from 7pm to 9pm with a light supper. The event will be held at the Rockhampton Pipe Band Hall, Gladstone Road. Cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children (accompanied), family of 4 $10. For more information phone 4936 4792.

7.30PM:

Aaron Hamilton and Peter Dailey "Two Heads" playing at The Gracemere Hotel.

8PM:

Deep End Presents Tigerlily at The Goat.

TOMORROW, SATURDAY 27:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Market. Phone 4939 7976.

9AM:

Rockhampton Lapidry Club will hold Supervised Junior Training. All sessions are supervised by an experienced Lap Officer who assists learners. Email RockhamptonLapidaryClub@hotmail.com or call Pat 0400 818 029

1PM:

Rockhampton Lapidry Club general session. All sessions are supervised by an experienced Lap Officer who assists learners. Email RockhamptonLapidaryClub@hotmail.com or call Pat 0400 818 029

2PM:

Capricorn Edible Plants Inc general meeting at 164 Angela Road, Rockyview. Garden tour, seasonal rare fruit and tasting, auction and raffle. Phone 4927 2757.

6PM:

Play School Up Late at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Tickets $20. Tickets available at reception of the Art Gallery.

7.30PM:

Old time / new vogue dance at Stanwell Hall. Music by TwoCan. Cost $10.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28:

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold their family fun day Sunday. Archer Park Rail Museum

7AM:

Emu Park Golf Club Walkabouts Social Golf. Register by 6.45am to play, cost is just $25 for Walkabouts members or $30 for non-members.(Walkabouts membership is $25 per year). If you would like a buggy book direct with EPGC on 4939 6804.

8AM - 1.30PM:

Heritage Village markets. The Kangagang will be performing two shows (9.30am and 11.30am) and it's included in your entry fee. Entry is $2 (under 14 year olds free). And don't forget to wear your closed in shoes for the rides. https://www.facebook.com/-

RockhamptonHeritageVillage/videos/1512442025476112/

The Kangagang will perform at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Contributed

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street.

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9AM:

Placemaking 3D street ART workshop Yeppoon. Email at placemaking@livingstone.qld.gov.au.

10AM:

Colourtherapy: Pastels for beginners at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Price: $75 | $70 Friends of the Gallery [includes group materials and qualified artist educator].

10AM:

Big Bash Cricket at Glenmore Tavern.

10AM:

16 yrs + Adult Sketching/ Dawing Gratitude at InspirexArt. 16 years + All abilities - Limited numbers. Cost $35 pp or 5 lessons at $150 pp. Please book in advance on 0427 934 841.

1PM:

16 yrs + Adult Paint Class at InspirexArt. Cost $35 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.

1PM:

Summer Sundays Live Music at Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

4PM:

Dance Star Studio Open Day.