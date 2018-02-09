72 hours across the region

Theodore product Lachlan Norris will play in front of his home crowd when he comes off the bench for the Capras in Saturday's trial game against the Broncos.

TODAY:

7.30AM - 9.30AM:

U3A's Friday morning tai chi group at the Kershaw Gardens. For details contact Shirley, 07 4936 4792 (with message bank).

6PM:

Open Mic at the Workshop. Phone 0434 267 693 for more information and to secure yourself a spot on the night! Welcoming cover or originals.

6PM:

Chloe Cat "Paint'n'Sip” Party at InspirexArt Rockhanpton. Cost $55. Phone 0427 934 841.

6.30PM:

TS Rockhampton Recruiting for 2018. Must be turning 13 this year and no older than 17 to apply. Come along and see what occurs on a Parade night and what activities are undertaken on various weekends

7PM - 9.30PM:

Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate Hire - Quads $2, Inlines $3. Sausage Sizzle & Snack Shop available. Contact Karen on 0487 472 951.

7PM:

Free Outdoor Cinema at Victoria Park Playground, Rockhampton. Showing "Sing”. Food van on site and bean bags available for hire.

9PM:

Velocity at the Criterion Hotel

TOMORROW:

6AM - 10AM:

Yeppoon Community Market at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

9AM:

Rugby League Day at Theodore Showgrounds. Includes 9am coaching clinic, 11.15am under 15's, 12.45pm Under 17s, 2.15 Local Senior Mens, 3.30pm, Under 20's and 6pm: Broncos Vs CQ Capras. Phone 0424 723 644 or 0428 931 886.

10AM:

Introduction to the Cosplay world. Free event at Rockhampton Regional Library. From choosing your character and purchasing your costume parts through to some of the finer points of convention etiquette and competitions, this panel has something for cosplayers of all levels. Phone 4936 8043.

11AM:

Bunnings Rockhampton's Sustainable DIY Workshops. Phone 4923 0400 to book.

12.30PM:

Bunnings Rockhampton's Sustainable DIY Workshops. Phone 4923 0400 to book.

1PM:

QCWA Gracemere Branch Mahjong and Card Afternoon at the Guide Hut, James Street. Cost $6, day raffle, lucky door prizes, afternoon tea. Phone 0427 020 881.

1PM:

Arts in the Park at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

2PM:

Bunnings Rockhampton's Sustainable DIY Workshops. Phone 4923 0400 to book.

2PM:

A galaxy Far Far Away at the Rockhampton Regional Library. From Lightsabers to Jedi robes, Storm Trooper armour and more, take a closer look at what goes into some of the costumes and props from the Star Wars Universe. Phone 49368043.

6PM:

Collection Intervention Exhibition Opening at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event (cash bar). Be the first to see the Collection in a new light at the exhibition opening of Collection Intervention. Meet the artists and Curator behind this exhibition.

6PM:

Broncos Vs CQ Capras at Theodore Showgrounds. Cost $10 entry. Phone 0424 723 644 or 0428 931 886.

SUNDAY:

7AM:

Walkabouts Social Golf at North Rocky Golf Club. Cost is just $20 to play, and new players are always welcome.

8AM - 12PM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street.

8AM:

February Push / Pull Comp at Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning. Event open to all.

9AM 1PM:

Archer Park Rail Museum will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table.

10AM:

16 years + Adult Sketching / Drawing Gratitude Challenge 5 weeks. Hosted by InspirexArt. Cost $35 per lesson or five lessons for $150. Phone 0427 934 841.

11AM:

Bunnings Rockhampton's Sustainable DIY Workshops. Phone 4923 0400 to book.

11AM:

Social Ski Sunday at Rockhampton Water Ski Club. Everyone welcome from Beginners (instruction available) to Experienced in Skiing, Kneeboarding and Tubing.

12.30PM:

Bunnings Rockhampton's Sustainable DIY Workshops. Phone 4923 0400 to book.

1PM:

16 years + Adult Paint CLasses at InspirexArt. Cost $35. Phone 0427 934 841.

2PM:

Bunnings Rockhampton's Sustainable DIY Workshops. Phone 4923 0400 to book.

2PM:

Sunday Sound Sessions at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

3PM:

Do you understand your camera workshop at Glenmore Homestead. $60 per person with wine and cheese at sunset. Phone 0423 566 648.

4.30PM:

Pawty in the Park and Dog Walk at Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone Street. $5 donation per dog includes a Pawsome Party Pack (party hat, doggie bag and pupsicle), dog walk and heaps of fun. Phone 0428 382 876.