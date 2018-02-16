72 hours across the region

TODAY:

7.30AM:

U3A's Friday morning tai chi group meets at the Kershaw Gardens at the North entrance, off the traffic circle near Stocklands. For details contact Shirley, 07 4936 4792 (with message bank).

9.30AM:

Wandal Craft Group meet at the CWA Hall on Jardine Park, Wandal Road. All welcome.

10AM :

Lively literary trivia - romance trivia at North Rockhampton Library. Free event. Phone 4936 8043.

6PM:

Grandiosa Butterfly Paint'n'Sip Party at InspirexArt. Cost $55 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.

6.30PM:

Recruiting for 2018. TS Rockhampton. Unit presently recruiting new cadets. Must be turning 13 this year and no older than 17 to apply. Come along and see what occurs on a Parade night and what activities are undertaken on various weekends.

7PM:

Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7.00, Skate Hire - Quads $2.00, Inlines $3.00. Sausage Sizzle & Snack Shop available. Contact Karen on 0487 472 951.

7PM:

Free Outdoor Cinema at Queens Park. Viewing Pete's Dragon. Food van on site.

7.30PM:

Old time / new vogue dance at The Caves recreation hall. Twocan's live music. Cost $10. Phone 0438 289 592.

7.30PM:

Over the Fence Comedy Film Festival at Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets $15 and $10 concession. To Book phone 4913 5000 or visit https://overthefence18.-

eventbrite.com.au.

9PM:

Full Tilt at the Criterion Hotel.

TOMORROW:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

6AM:

Kent and Archer Health and centre grand opening. Free event.

8AM:

Rockhampton Handmade Expo at Robert Schwarten Pavillion.

8.30AM:

Pilates among the paintings at Rockhampton Art Gallery. $10 per session.

9AM:

Beginners course at CQ Family History Association. Cost is $20, with members free. Come along to discover the tools to unearth, "who you really are”. Phone 4936 1824.

10AM:

Kids Painting Classes 5 - 15 years at InspirexArt. $25 per person. 0427 934 841.

10AM:

Miniature Workshop at Rockhampton Libraries. Hosted by Capricorn Dollhouse Miniature Enthusiasts this workshop will teach you crafting skills like basic cutting and gluing. At the end of the session you will get to take home your item you have created. All ages welcome. Free event.

11AM:

Bunnings DIY Workshops - Garden to Plate workshop held at Bunnings Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

12.30PM:

1PM:

Kid Sketching/Drawing Challenge. Cost $25 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.

2PM:

Wigs, Make up and more at Rockhampton Regional Libraries. Ready to take your cosplay to the next level? From wigs to contacts, make up, special effects, stagecraft and more, this "made for beginners” panel is all about those little things that make a big difference.

3PM:

Rocky Radio: Live on stage (matinee) at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Tickets $20, concession $15. The show includes comedy and drama, slice-of-life realism and off-the-wall adventures, featuring works by established Aussie playwrights and brand new locally-written plays.

2PM:

7PM:

Rocky Radio: Live on stage (evening) at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Tickets $20, concession $15. The show includes comedy and drama, slice-of-life realism and off-the-wall adventures, featuring works by established Aussie playwrights and brand new locally-written plays.

SUNDAY:

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street, Rockhampton.

8AM:

Emu Park Markets at Bell Park, Emu Park.

8AM:

Homestead Breakfast at Glenmore Homestead. $25 per person. Phone 0408 322 559.

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10AM:

16 Years +Adult Sketching/Drawing Gratitude. $35 pp or 5 lessons at $150 pp. Phone 0427 934 841.

11AM:

Bunnings DIY Workshops - Garden to Plate workshop held at Bunnings Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

11AM:

BBC's Antique Roadshow's Paul Atterbury will be attending a special half-day event hosted by ADFAS at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School. Entry will be $25 visitors, members free. Contact: Peter Wilson on 0400 958 108 to book.

12.30PM:

1PM:

16years + Adult painting classes at InspirexArt. $35 pp. Book in advance -0427934841

2PM:

Allies Pool Comp with Kyle at the Allenstown Hotel. $5 entry. Cash prize.

2PM:

