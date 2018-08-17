72 Hours across the region

PREMIERE: Rockhampton Grammar School's production, Strictly Ballroom will premiere tonight with performances across the weekend at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton.

PREMIERE: Rockhampton Grammar School's production, Strictly Ballroom will premiere tonight with performances across the weekend at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton. nONE

TODAY

5pm:

Under 12s kids public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via Gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry: $4.00, includes free skate hire. Contact Mel on 0487472951.

6pm:

Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.

7pm:

Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via Gate 6, Lion Creek Rd.

Entry $7.00, Skate Hire - Quads $2.00, Inlines $3.00. Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available. Contact Mel on 0487472951.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton.

7pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Phone 49274111 for more information and ticketing details.

TOMORROW

8am:

The Robert Schwarten Pavilion Rockhampton Showgrounds, 1-47 Exhibition Road, Wandal, Rockhampton. Free event.

8.45pm:

Emu Park QCWA. There will be a multi-draw with many wonderful prizes, a lucky door prize and a Homemade Apron Competition. So spruce up your hat, put on your frock, and we'll see you there. All welcome. QCWA Hall, 11 Hill Street, Emu Park.

9am:

RFDS Hangar 5, Aviation Dve, West Rockhampton. Free event.

2pm:

Shalom Retirement Village Activity Centre, 121 Maloney Street, North Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $10, Students $5. Under 12's Free. Bookings: contact Shalom Administration on 49239500 (9am - 4pm weekdays). After hours bookings can be made by calling Jan on 49237532 or email shalom.admin@carinity.org.au.

2pm:

The Rockhampton Ostomy Support Group will meet at the Community Health Centre, Cambridge Street entrance 2.00pm Saturday 18th August. All Ostomtes, families and carers. Welcome. Phone 49210728 for further information.

2.30pm:

Kabra Motorsport Park, Scrubby Creek Road, Kabra. Cost: $40 Family (2 Adults, 4 Children) $15 Adult $5 Child 5-15 Under 5 Free.

5.30pm:

Callaghan Park, Rockhampton Jockey Club Inc. Tickets · $35 - $100.

7pm:

Normanby St, Yeppoon. Hosted by Pie Alley Blues and Mark Porter Music.

7.30pm:

Pacific Hotel, 68 James St Yeppoon. Free event.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Phone 4927 4111 for more information and ticketing details.

8.30pm:

Swan Park, Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

9am:

Thein Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10am:

52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown, Rockhampton. Free event.

1pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Phone 4927 4111 for more information and ticketing details.

6pm:

Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Vin E Jones Memorial Drive Yeppoon.

UPCOMING

Friday, August 31: Alton Downs Dance. Alton Downs Hall. From 7.30pm. Music by Two Can. Raffles, Novelty Prizes and Supper will be served phone Joyce Chippendale 49345120.