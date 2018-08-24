72 Hours across the region

FOOTY ACTION: The CQ Capras led by captain, Jack Madden (pictured left) will face off against PNG Hunters at Browne Park in Rockhampton from 6pm on Saturday.

TODAY

8.30am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Open to 4pm daily from Friday to Sunday. Visit www.RockhamptonExpo.com.au for a current list of all of the exhibitors, details on parking, how to get there and entertainment times. Cost: Adults $12, Seniors Card $10 and Children 16 and under are free with an adult. Free return passes are available.

9am:

Cancer Council Queensland Cancer Support Centre - 43 Upper Dawson Rd Allenstown, Rockhampton. Contact Cancer Council Queensland for more information on 4932 8600.

9.30pm:

Bauhinia House, corner Berserker and High Streets, North Rockhampton. Cost: $7.00 per person (Carers are free).

10am:

North Rockhampton Library. Free event.

10am:

Emu Park Library. Come for a yarn, stay for a knit. All walks of life andof skill are welcome at these crafty, fun sessions. Make some woolly friends over a cup of tea.

5pm:

Live. Keppel Bay Sailing Club

5.30pm:

St. Brendan's College, Yeppoon. 139 Adelaide Park Rd. Tickets $2.

6.30pm:

The Grind Brothers, Rockhampton.

6.30pm:

Victoria Tavern, Rockhampton.

7pm:

Lakes Creek Hotel, Rockhampton. Free event.

7pm:

Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7.00, Skate Hire - Quads $2.00, Inlines $3.00. Sausage Sizzle& Snack Shop available. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.

8pm:

Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets $10 to $15.

9pm:

. Live. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmer's Market, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

6am:

Kemp Hill, Yeppoon. Tickets $5.

8am:

Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Car Park. Local handmade & small business stalls with children's, men's & ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets & so much more.

8am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery.

8am:

North Rockhampton State High School.

8.30am:

10am:

Master Tutorial Workshop. Beatrice Hutton Room, Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $60pp, or $50pp for Friends of the Gallery. Jon Cattapan will be holding a Master Tutorial Workshop at the Gallery to align with the opening of his exhibition "Jon Cattapan: the spaces of and between”.

1pm:

BCC Rockhampton.

2pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $10 per person, $5 Friends of the Gallery. Presented in parallel with exhibition 'Jon Cattapan: The spaces of and between", the artist in conversation event series provides deeper insight into the practice of Jon Cattapan.

2pm:

Krackers Bar & Grill, Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

3pm:

Rockhampton Heritage Village, 296 Boundary Road, Parkhurst. Highlights: Chinese Lion Dance, Parade of Nations, Global Voices (Multicultural Choir), Chinese traditional costume modelling, Brass bands and pipes and drums. Flamenco and classical guitar player Gerard Mapstone (flamenco guitar) and Shenzo Gregorio,( jazz, classical and Gypsy violin). Drumming workshops, Virtual reality workshops and more!Cost $2.

6pm:

Browne Park, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Frenchville Sports Club.

6pm:

Live and free. Rockhampton Cultural Festival (Rockhampton Heritage Village).

9pm:

The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm:

Live. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

9pm:

Live. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free range eggs, craft, bric a brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats. A great morning out. Love to see you there.

8.30am:

9am:

Archer Park Rail Museum.

Entry cost: $2 - 14 yrs and over

Tram Rides: $2.50 over 18 months

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Free event.

1.30pm:

123 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.

4pm:

Rigarlsford Park, 205 Elphinstone Street, Koongal, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 per dog.

UPCOMING

Friday, August 31:

Alton Downs Hall. From 7.30pm. Music by Two Can. Raffles, Novelty Prizes and Supper will be served phone Joyce Chippendale 49345120.

September 1:

The Mount Morgan Wattle Day and Village Markets - a family fun day at the Historical Railway Complex.

It's on from 8.30am to 2pm. Celebrate Australia's Wattle Day!