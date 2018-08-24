72 Hours across the region
TODAY
8.30am:Rockhampton Home Show. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Open to 4pm daily from Friday to Sunday. Visit www.RockhamptonExpo.com.au for a current list of all of the exhibitors, details on parking, how to get there and entertainment times. Cost: Adults $12, Seniors Card $10 and Children 16 and under are free with an adult. Free return passes are available.
9am:Daffodil Day. Cancer Council Queensland Cancer Support Centre - 43 Upper Dawson Rd Allenstown, Rockhampton. Contact Cancer Council Queensland for more information on 4932 8600.
9.30pm:Youth Concert and Seniors Luncheon. Bauhinia House, corner Berserker and High Streets, North Rockhampton. Cost: $7.00 per person (Carers are free).
10am:Mystery Trivia. North Rockhampton Library. Free event.
10am:Emu Park Knitters and Knotters. Emu Park Library. Come for a yarn, stay for a knit. All walks of life and levels of skill are welcome at these crafty, fun sessions. Make some woolly friends over a cup of tea.
5pm:OldSkool. Live. Keppel Bay Sailing Club
5.30pm:SBC Community Trivia Night. St. Brendan's College, Yeppoon. 139 Adelaide Park Rd. Tickets $2.
6.30pm:Dave Dow. The Grind Brothers, Rockhampton.
6.30pm:Your Shout Pub Anthems. Victoria Tavern, Rockhampton.
7pm:Country for Kids - Make a Wish Fundraiser. Lakes Creek Hotel, Rockhampton. Free event.
7pm:Public skating session. Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7.00, Skate Hire - Quads $2.00, Inlines $3.00. Sausage Sizzle& Snack Shop available. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.
8pm:Angels, Oils and Divinyls Tribute. Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets $10 to $15.
9pm:Dan Miller. Live. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Market, Yeppoon Showgrounds.
6am:Walk for Awareness at Kemp Hill. Kemp Hill, Yeppoon. Tickets $5.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Car Park. Local handmade & small business stalls with children's, men's & ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets & so much more.
8am:Pilates among the Paintings. Rockhampton Art Gallery.
8am:2018 SKIQ Skate Championships. North Rockhampton State High School.
10am:Jon Cattapan. Master Tutorial Workshop. Beatrice Hutton Room, Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $60pp, or $50pp for Friends of the Gallery. Jon Cattapan will be holding a Master Tutorial Workshop at the Gallery to align with the opening of his exhibition "Jon Cattapan: the spaces of and between”.
1pm:Advance Screening Weekend: Crazy Rich Asians. BCC Rockhampton.
2pm:Jon Cattapan - Artist in Conversation. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $10 per person, $5 Friends of the Gallery. Presented in parallel with exhibition 'Jon Cattapan: The spaces of and between", the artist in conversation event series provides deeper insight into the practice of Jon Cattapan.
2pm:Great Fishing Escape family fun day. Krackers Bar & Grill, Keppel Bay Sailing Club.
3pm:Cultural Festival 2018. Rockhampton Heritage Village, 296 Boundary Road, Parkhurst. Highlights: Chinese Lion Dance, Parade of Nations, Global Voices (Multicultural Choir), Chinese traditional costume modelling, Brass bands and pipes and drums. Flamenco and classical guitar player Gerard Mapstone (flamenco guitar) and Shenzo Gregorio,( jazz, classical and Gypsy violin). Drumming workshops, Virtual reality workshops and more!Cost $2.
6pm:Central Queensland Capras V PNG Hunters. Browne Park, Rockhampton.
6pm:2018 Capricorn Netball Regional Dinner and Awards Night. Frenchville Sports Club.
6pm:Culture Train Rockhampton performance. Live and free. Rockhampton Cultural Festival (Rockhampton Heritage Village).
9pm:Fresh Kiwi. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.
9pm:3 Legged Devils. Live. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.
9pm:Dan Miller. Live. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free range eggs, craft, bric a brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats. A great morning out. Love to see you there.
9am:Family Fun Day - August. Archer Park Rail Museum.
Entry cost: $2 - 14 yrs and over
Tram Rides: $2.50 over 18 months
1pm:Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall. Free event.
1.30pm:Yeppoon Seagulls Senior Rugby League FC. 123 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.
4pm:Strut your Mutt - Monthly Dog Walk. Rigarlsford Park, 205 Elphinstone Street, Koongal, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 per dog.
UPCOMING
Friday, August 31:Alton Downs Dance. Alton Downs Hall. From 7.30pm. Music by Two Can. Raffles, Novelty Prizes and Supper will be served phone Joyce Chippendale 49345120.
September 1:The Mount Morgan Wattle Day and Village Markets - a family fun day at the Historical Railway Complex.
It's on from 8.30am to 2pm. Celebrate Australia's Wattle Day!