72 Hours across the region

ADAM'S BRAND: Australian country music star Adam Brand will play the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton tomorrow at 7pm.

ADAM'S BRAND: Australian country music star Adam Brand will play the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton tomorrow at 7pm. Caitlan Charles

TODAY

10am:

Emmaus College, North Rockhampton. Free event.

5pm:

Under 12s kids public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry: $4, includes free skate hire. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.

5pm:

St Brendan's College, Yeppoon. Gold coin donation. There will be food and courtesy bus available along with children's rides and entertainment.

5pm:

St Brendan's College, Yeppoon. Free event.

6.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for ticketing information.

7pm:

in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7, Skate hire: quads $2, inlines $3. Sausage sizzle and snack shop available. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.

7pm:

CQUniversity Rockhampton North Campus, Community Sports Complex. CQUniversity Cairns Taipans take on the Brisbane Bullets in a pre-season match. Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm tip off. Tickets: $30 - courtside premium seating, $20 - adult general admission, and children (aged five to 17) $15 (children under 5 free).

7pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Free event.

8pm:

Pie Alley Blues, Yeppoon. Free event.

9pm:

The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

8am:

Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel Car Park. Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and much more.

8.30am:

Mount Morgan Rail Complex, 1 Railway Pde, Mount Morgan. Market stalls, children's amusement rides, face painting, Live performances by talented local artists, Performances by local childcare group Red Frog, food vendors, information displays and demonstrations, Wattle Day Award. For more information, contact MMPAD on 4938 2312.

10.30am:

Rockhampton Library, 230 Bolsover St. Hosted by ADFAS Rockhampton.

2pm:

Cent sale and hoy afternoon. QCWA Wandal Branch will hold its cent sale and hoy afternoon in its hall on Wandal Rd Rockhampton, at 2pm. Tickets are $1. Afternoon tea supplied.

2pm:

Browne Park, Rockhampton.

3pm:

Mount Archer National Park. Visit www.registernow.com.au for ticketing information.

3pm:

Kooyalee Outdoor Education Centre. 36 Sandringham Rd, Rockhampton.

5.45pm:

Main rodeo. St Brendan's College, Yeppoon. Cost: $10, under 16 free on Saturday.

6.30pm:

52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton. Free event.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Visit www.greatwesternhotel.com.au for ticketing information.

SUNDAY

7am:

Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club, Hinchcliffe St, Kawana.

7.30am.

The Spinnaker, Yeppoon. Buffet breakfast 7.30am, $15 adults $10 kids Live music with touring duo Janice J from 1pm to 4pm. Win a wheelbarrow of beer and cheer, drawn at 2pm.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range.

local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free range eggs, craft, bric a brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats. A great morning out. Love to see you there.

8am:

Merv Anderson Park (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek Roundabout), Yeppoon. Fig Tree Creek Markets stallholders display, demonstrate and sell unique, handmade, locally designed, home baked and home grown products.

9am:

in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

11am:

Bluebirds United Sports Club, Richardson Rd North Rockhampton.

12pm:

Saleyards Distillery, 52 Gladstone Rd Rockhampton. Free event.

Upcoming

Saturday, September 8:

Gracemere Bowls Club Fashion Parade and cent sale. Doors open 12.30pm for a starting time of 1.30pm. Fashions by Rockmans and W. Lane. Admission $5. Afternoon tea, lucky door prize and a raffle will be included. Come along and enjoy our delicious afternoon tea and entertainment. For bookings phone Ruth 49 284509 or Clubhouse 4933 2626. Organised by the Gracemere Ladies Bowls Club Inc.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

Ongoing from now until 22 September - "Support the farmer who feeds you”. $1 from every main meal purchased at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club "Clubhouse” will be donated to struggling farmers.