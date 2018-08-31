72 Hours across the region
TODAY
10am:R U OK Day. Emmaus College, North Rockhampton. Free event.
5pm:Kids Public Skating. Under 12s kids public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry: $4, includes free skate hire. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.
5pm:2018 St Brendan's College Central Isuzu. St Brendan's College, Yeppoon. Gold coin donation. There will be food and courtesy bus available along with children's rides and entertainment.
5pm:Father and Son Evening. St Brendan's College, Yeppoon. Free event.
6.30pm:CQ Battle of the Bands. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for ticketing information.
7pm:Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7, Skate hire: quads $2, inlines $3. Sausage sizzle and snack shop available. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.
7pm:CQUniversity NBL Showdown. CQUniversity Rockhampton North Campus, Community Sports Complex. CQUniversity Cairns Taipans take on the Brisbane Bullets in a pre-season match. Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm tip off. Tickets: $30 - courtside premium seating, $20 - adult general admission, and children (aged five to 17) $15 (children under 5 free).
7pm:Retrospect Live Music. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Free event.
8pm:Chris Matthews and Kate Mahood. Pie Alley Blues, Yeppoon. Free event.
9pm:Dan Miller. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel Car Park. Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and much more.
8.30am:Mount Morgan Wattle Day and Village Markets. Mount Morgan Rail Complex, 1 Railway Pde, Mount Morgan. Market stalls, children's amusement rides, face painting, Live performances by talented local artists, Performances by local childcare group Red Frog, food vendors, information displays and demonstrations, Wattle Day Award. For more information, contact MMPAD on 4938 2312.
10.30am:The Imperial Easter Eggs of Carl Faberge. Rockhampton Library, 230 Bolsover St. Hosted by ADFAS Rockhampton.
2pm:QCWA Wandal Branch. Cent sale and hoy afternoon. QCWA Wandal Branch will hold its cent sale and hoy afternoon in its hall on Wandal Rd Rockhampton, at 2pm. Tickets are $1. Afternoon tea supplied.
2pm:Rugby League - Grand Final: Brothers V Norths Chargers. Browne Park, Rockhampton.
3pm:Challenge the Mountain. Mount Archer National Park. Visit www.registernow.com.au for ticketing information.
3pm:Fathers Day Bush Dance. Kooyalee Outdoor Education Centre. 36 Sandringham Rd, Rockhampton.
5.45pm:2018 St Brendan's College Central Isuzu. Main rodeo. St Brendan's College, Yeppoon. Cost: $10, under 16 free on Saturday.
6.30pm:Allsorts Open Mic. 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton. Free event.
7pm:Adam Brand - 20 Years Milestones Tour. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Visit www.greatwesternhotel.com.au for ticketing information.
SUNDAY
7am:Father's Day Book Fair. Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club, Hinchcliffe St, Kawana.
7.30am.Father's Day Fun. The Spinnaker, Yeppoon. Buffet breakfast 7.30am, $15 adults $10 kids Live music with touring duo Janice J from 1pm to 4pm. Win a wheelbarrow of beer and cheer, drawn at 2pm.
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range.
local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free range eggs, craft, bric a brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats. A great morning out. Love to see you there.
8am:Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek Roundabout), Yeppoon. Fig Tree Creek Markets stallholders display, demonstrate and sell unique, handmade, locally designed, home baked and home grown products.
9am:The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
11am:Fathers Day - Parma for a Farmer. Bluebirds United Sports Club, Richardson Rd North Rockhampton.
12pm:Fathers Day Sunday Session. Saleyards Distillery, 52 Gladstone Rd Rockhampton. Free event.
Upcoming
Saturday, September 8:Gracemere Bowls Club Fashion Parade and cent sale. Doors open 12.30pm for a starting time of 1.30pm. Fashions by Rockmans and W. Lane. Admission $5. Afternoon tea, lucky door prize and a raffle will be included. Come along and enjoy our delicious afternoon tea and entertainment. For bookings phone Ruth 49 284509 or Clubhouse 4933 2626. Organised by the Gracemere Ladies Bowls Club Inc.
Keppel Bay Sailing Club.Ongoing from now until 22 September - "Support the farmer who feeds you”. $1 from every main meal purchased at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club "Clubhouse” will be donated to struggling farmers.