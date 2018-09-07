72 Hours Across the Region
TODAY
5am:Emu Park Fishing Classic and Expo. Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park. Cost: Adults $55, Child $30, Family $110. Proceeds are donated to Capricorn Helicopter Rescue, Yeppoon & Keppel Sands Coast Guards and Emu Park SES.
10am:Emu Park Knitters and Knotters. Emu Park Library. Contact 4913 3874 for more information.
6pm:A2Z Live in the Deck Bar. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
6pm:St Brendan's Open Mic Night. St. Brendan's College, Adelaide Park Rd Yeppoon. Free event.
6.30pm:Trivia Night. Frenchville Sports Club.
7pm:Friday Night Skating. Rockhampton Showgrounds. This will be an all ages session which is on from 7pm-9.30pm. Car park will be open from approx 6.15pm and entry will begin from 6.45pm. We have a maximum cut off at 180 skaters.
8pm:BY NY SIDE Tour. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Free event.
9pm:Velocity. Live. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Yeppoon Showgrounds.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Car Park. Local handmade & small business stalls with children's, men's & ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets & so much more.
12.45pm:Thangool Cup Races. Forde Park, Thangool-Lookerbie Road,Thangool. Bus Times for Cup day - Leaving Target car park every 1/2 hour from 11am until 1pm. Leaving Bowls Club every half an hour from 11.30 until 1 pm. For table and marquee bookings (no cost) email Edwina at admin@thangoolraceclub.com.au or phone 07 4995 8190.
2pm:4U2 Family Concert. Hornery Business Complex on Railway Station Road, Moranbah. (gates open 2pm). Daryl Braithwaite, Ross Wilson and The Potbelleez will take to the stage.Ticket booking details and additional information about the event can be found on the Hornery Group page on Facebook or via the website www.hornerygroup.com.au.
7.30pm:Bell Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adult $52, concessions available. PAY-YOUR-AGE. "Brutus is suspicious. Cassius is conspiring. Caesar's days are numbered.”
SUNDAY
7am:Back to Basics Fun Run 2018. Bell Park, Emu Park. Beach to Beach 3 person relay. This is an all age team event for fun and friendship. Proceeds to be used for QCWA Emu Park Projects. Registrations start from 6am.
8am:Heritage Village Markets. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 per person, under 14 year olds free.
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
8.30am:Mount Morgan 4WD Dam Track Run. Mount Morgan Dam. Byrnes Parade, Mount Morgan.
9am:Heartkids and Angels. Queens Park, Rockhampton. Two Feet & A Heartbeat is a 4km charity walk, held annually in honour of the four lives lost to congenital heart disease every week in Australia. The event brings together communities and friends to support HeartKids families, and remember Heart Angels who have been lost to congenital heart disease.
9am:Fishing 4 Therapy. North Rockhampton Boat Ramp, Robert Clark Drive, Berserker. Contact Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club (Amanda) on 0409275459 or Sweetroj@hotmail.com for more information.
9am:2018 Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club Sign On Day. Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club, Anzac Parade.
9am:Spiritual Health and Wellbeing Open Day. Kanangra Heights, 580 Tanby Road Yeppoon. Holistic Events Day including markets, healers, readers and more. Reiki, massage, workshops, market stalls. Free entry.
9.30am:C & K Leichhardt Kindergarten Open Day Session. 19-21 West Street, Rockhampton. They are having an open day session from 9:30am until 11:30am. Families with kindy age children are welcome to come and see what we offer at our centre.
10am:Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall, Normanby St. Free event.
1pm:Live on the Lawn - September. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.