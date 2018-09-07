72 Hours Across the Region

CUP DAY: The first race of the Thangool Cup will kick start at 12.45pm. Regular buses will provide transport. Secretary and treasurer of the Thangool Raceclub Edwina Devine.

CUP DAY: The first race of the Thangool Cup will kick start at 12.45pm. Regular buses will provide transport. Secretary and treasurer of the Thangool Raceclub Edwina Devine. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

TODAY

5am:

Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park. Cost: Adults $55, Child $30, Family $110. Proceeds are donated to Capricorn Helicopter Rescue, Yeppoon & Keppel Sands Coast Guards and Emu Park SES.

10am:

Emu Park Library. Contact 4913 3874 for more information.

6pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

6pm:

St. Brendan's College, Adelaide Park Rd Yeppoon. Free event.

6.30pm:

Frenchville Sports Club.

7pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. This will be an all ages session which is on from 7pm-9.30pm. Car park will be open from approx 6.15pm and entry will begin from 6.45pm. We have a maximum cut off at 180 skaters.

8pm:

The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Free event.

9pm:

Live. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am:

Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Car Park. Local handmade & small business stalls with children's, men's & ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets & so much more.

12.45pm:

Forde Park, Thangool-Lookerbie Road,Thangool. Bus Times for Cup day - Leaving Target car park every 1/2 hour from 11am until 1pm. Leaving Bowls Club every half an hour from 11.30 until 1 pm. For table and marquee bookings (no cost) email Edwina at admin@thangoolraceclub.com.au or phone 07 4995 8190.

2pm:

Hornery Business Complex on Railway Station Road, Moranbah. (gates open 2pm). Daryl Braithwaite, Ross Wilson and The Potbelleez will take to the stage.Ticket booking details and additional information about the event can be found on the Hornery Group page on Facebook or via the website www.hornerygroup.com.au

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adult $52, concessions available. PAY-YOUR-AGE. "Brutus is suspicious. Cassius is conspiring. Caesar's days are numbered.”

SUNDAY

7am:

Bell Park, Emu Park. Beach to Beach 3 person relay. This is an all age team event for fun and friendship. Proceeds to be used for QCWA Emu Park Projects. Registrations start from 6am.

8am:

Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 per person, under 14 year olds free.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

8.30am:

Mount Morgan Dam. Byrnes Parade, Mount Morgan.

9am:

Queens Park, Rockhampton. Two Feet & A Heartbeat is a 4km charity walk, held annually in honour of the four lives lost to congenital heart disease every week in Australia. The event brings together communities and friends to support HeartKids families, and remember Heart Angels who have been lost to congenital heart disease.

9am:

North Rockhampton Boat Ramp, Robert Clark Drive, Berserker. Contact Keppel Bay Sportfishing Club (Amanda) on 0409275459 or Sweetroj@hotmail.com for more information.

9am:

Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club, Anzac Parade.

9am:

Kanangra Heights, 580 Tanby Road Yeppoon. Holistic Events Day including markets, healers, readers and more. Reiki, massage, workshops, market stalls. Free entry.

9.30am:

19-21 West Street, Rockhampton. They are having an open day session from 9:30am until 11:30am. Families with kindy age children are welcome to come and see what we offer at our centre.

10am:

Yeppoon Town Hall, Normanby St. Free event.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.